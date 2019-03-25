Acrylic earrings are a spring must-have: 8 of the best pairs

25th Mar 19 | Fashion

Katie Wright selects the season's most stylish pieces.

86190edb-0f15-473f-a171-a802c3001d3f

Gold? It’s old news. And silver? It’s definitely second place, at least when it comes to spring jewellery.

For though the statement earring trend is showing no sign of slowing down, it’s all about bold acrylic styles now.

View this post on Instagram

Can you say amazing TORTOISE earrings?👌😍

A post shared by Lillie and Bert (@lillieandbert) on

Inspired by art deco designs, they come in graphic disc and hoop shapes with tortoiseshell and marble prints.

Crafted from acrylic or resin, these dangly, vintage-inspired beauties sit mid-way along the minimal/maximal fashion spectrum.

They’re big enough to make a statement but the subdued colours and simple shapes mean they’re ideal for pairing with spring’s abundance of neutral hues.

Equally, if you’re loving the bright tailoring trend, a pair of bluey-green marble hoops is the perfect accompaniment.

And did we mention they’re extremely affordable too? You can get stylish resin earrings from as little as £7.

Ready to shop for some plastic fantastics? Here are eight of our favourite pairs on the high street…

Monsoon Mona Mini Tort Gold Circle Earrings
(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Mona Mini Tort Gold Circle Earrings, £12

Oliver Bonas Zawe Oval Drop Statement Earrings
(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Zawe Oval Drop Statement Earrings, £19.50

M&Co Smudge Drop Circle Earrings
(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Smudge Drop Circle Earrings, £7

New Look Green Animal Print Multi Hoop Earrings
(New Look/PA)

New Look Green Animal Print Multi Hoop Earrings, £6.99

Accessorize Colour Block Resin Earrings
(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Colour Block Resin Earrings, £10

Very Perspex Drop Earrings
(Very/PA)

Very Perspex Drop Earrings, £6 (was £10)

Marks and Spencer Collection Flower Drop Earrings
(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Collection Flower Drop Earrings, £15

Jigsaw Statement Drop Resin Earrings
(Jigsaw/PA)

Jigsaw Statement Drop Resin Earrings, £35

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win

Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death
Rob Delaney reflects on the first Christmas after son Henry's death

Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children
Paddy McGuinness opens up on celebrating Christmas with autistic children

William Shatner says some women use the #MeToo movement 'as a weapon'

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jimmy Carr provokes laughter with attempt at NSG dance moves

Jimmy Carr provokes laughter with attempt at NSG dance moves
Julia Roberts: New film is reminder about the fingerprints on drug crisis

Julia Roberts: New film is reminder about the fingerprints on drug crisis
Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2

Love Island final breaks ratings record for ITV2
Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction

Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction
Let me take you down... Strawberry Field being redeveloped as visitor attraction

Danny Dyer congratulates his daughter on Love Island win