Acrylic earrings are a spring must-have: 8 of the best pairs

Gold? It’s old news. And silver? It’s definitely second place, at least when it comes to spring jewellery.

For though the statement earring trend is showing no sign of slowing down, it’s all about bold acrylic styles now.

Inspired by art deco designs, they come in graphic disc and hoop shapes with tortoiseshell and marble prints.

Crafted from acrylic or resin, these dangly, vintage-inspired beauties sit mid-way along the minimal/maximal fashion spectrum.

They’re big enough to make a statement but the subdued colours and simple shapes mean they’re ideal for pairing with spring’s abundance of neutral hues.

Equally, if you’re loving the bright tailoring trend, a pair of bluey-green marble hoops is the perfect accompaniment.

And did we mention they’re extremely affordable too? You can get stylish resin earrings from as little as £7.

Ready to shop for some plastic fantastics? Here are eight of our favourite pairs on the high street…

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Mona Mini Tort Gold Circle Earrings, £12

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Zawe Oval Drop Statement Earrings, £19.50

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Smudge Drop Circle Earrings, £7

(New Look/PA)

New Look Green Animal Print Multi Hoop Earrings, £6.99

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Colour Block Resin Earrings, £10

(Very/PA)

Very Perspex Drop Earrings, £6 (was £10)

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Collection Flower Drop Earrings, £15

(Jigsaw/PA)

Jigsaw Statement Drop Resin Earrings, £35

© Press Association 2019