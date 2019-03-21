7 maternity fashion lessons we've learned during the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy

Even before she officially became part of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex had achieved bona fide style-icon status. Every outfit was pored over, and her high-street choices would usually sell out in a matter of hours.

So when it was announced in October that Meghan was expecting her first child with Prince Harry, royal watchers were eager to see how she would adapt her style during pregnancy.

Now, with the 37-year-old seemingly due to give birth in a matter of weeks, it’s safe to say she’s really knocked it out of the park when it comes to maternity fashion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Admiralty House in Sydney on the first day of their visit to Australia (Phil Noble/PA)

Throughout months of royal visits, red carpets and trips to Australia, Morocco and more, she has always looked fabulous – whether in a designer gown, bespoke coat or casual ensemble.

In fact, even if you haven’t got a royal budget available, perusing the Duchess’ maternity fashion choices offers some excellent inspiration for styling a growing bump.

Here are seven style lessons to take home from Meghan’s maternity wardrobe…

The Duchess of Sussex after a visit to the National Theatre (Yui Mok/PA)

1. Stick with the staples you love

Meghan’s most frequently worn item during the latter stages of her pregnancy? It’s got to be stretchy wool and jersey dresses in block colours, often with a high neck.

The Duchess of Sussex during her visit to Smart Works, in London, on the day she became their patron (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

It’s wise to invest in a few well-made staples that make you feel great, and will fit your bump as it grows. That way, you can simply alternate your jewellery and accessories to create new outfits.

(Seraphine/PA)

Seraphine Black Maternity Shift Dress, £45 (shoes, stylist’s own)

(JoJo Maman Bebe/PA)

JoJo Maman Bebe Knitted Maternity Tube Dress, £39

2. Keep it classic

From Breton tops and crisp white shirts, to black skinny jeans and tailored blazers, Meghan has made a point of avoiding anything that’s massively on-trend during her pregnancy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, during their tour of Morocco (Yui Mok/PA)

It’s a smart move, because it makes it easy to mix-and-match different pieces, and if there’s a chance you’ll be wearing your maternity clothes again in the future, they won’t date quickly.

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Maternity Monochrome Stripe Manipulated Top, currently reduced to £9 from £18

(Isabella Oliver/PA)

Isabella Oliver Ava Tailored Blazer, currently reduced to £114 from £229 (other items, stylist’s own)

3. Find your favourite combos

Unlike the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore lots of bright colours and A-line frock coats while she was expecting, Meghan has favoured shift or straight-cut dresses and trench coats in black, white and cream shades.

The Duchess of Sussex after a visit to animal charity, Mayhew (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

If you’re pregnant during winter, one good coat in a neutral hue is a must, but if you’re expecting a summer baby, adjustable wrap or shirt dresses are so useful – as shown by Meghan while visiting Tonga.

(Seraphine/PA)

Seraphine Wool Camel Maternity Coat, £195; Cropped Black Maternity Trousers, £69 (boots, stylist’s own)

(H&M/PA)

H&M Mama Utility Dress, £24.99

4. Add a bit of shimmer

In contrast to her usual subdued colour palette and lack of surface embellishment, Meghan has shown off a few more glitzy looks while pregnant. We’ve seen a gold brocade shift dress, a Safiyaa sequinned top, and a sparkling navy Roland Mouret gown.

The Duchess of Sussex at a reception at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It’s great to see that she’s having fun with her maternity fashion and not always shying away from glamorous outfits.

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Maternity Jacquard Knot Midi Dress, £49

5. You can’t go wrong with black

Pregnant during party season? So was Meghan, during which time she debuted a variety of LBDs – that’s ‘long black dresses’, on this occasion – and maxi skirts, proving that noir never goes out of style.

Black is an easy way to look instantly sophisticated – and there’s nothing wrong with playing it safe and going classic.

(Isabella Oliver/PA)

Isabella Oliver Belmont Maternity Maxi, £149

6. Borrow from the boys

In one of the most adorable pictures from the royal tour of New Zealand, Meghan was pictured wearing a puffer jacket that belonged to Prince Harry.

Keeping snug during a forest walk in Rotorua, New Zealand (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

It makes sense to borrow a roomy jacket from your other half if you want to keep your bump warm without having to splash out on a cosy coat that won’t fit for very long. Alternatively, buy a size up and wear it with the sleeves pushed up like Meghan.

(Laura Ashley/PA)

Laura Ashley Navy Down Puffa Jacket, currently reduced to £56 from £80

7. You can still wear high heels

If you want to, of course. Obviously, it’s totally up to you if you only feel like wearing flats for nine months, but Meghan has continued to wear her favourite stiletto courts well into her third trimester.

Meghan’s animal print heels (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

We were particularly impressed when she delved into her pre-royal wardrobe (as proven by an old Instagram snap) and brought out a pair of very cool perspex and cow-print heels.

(Dune/PA)

Dune London Bellevue Cappuccino Suede Scalloped Court Shoe, £78

© Press Association 2019