As Leigh-Anne Pinnock scores a major fashion gig, we look back at the singer's style hits and misses

The Little Mix star has teamed up with a big sportswear brand, Katie Wright reports.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is leaving her Little Mix bandmates behind for her latest gig, having just been announced as the new face of Umbro for SS19.

The singer stars in a campaign for the sportswear label’s sub-brand Umbro Projects, with the Nineties-inspired collection featuring separates and sporty dresses emblazoned with the iconic Umbro logo.

“I’m so proud to be partnering with Umbro,” said Pinnock. “Sport luxe is a massive part of my style and I love this collection because it is so versatile.

“It’s filled with killer pieces that you can wear in so many different ways. Perfect for working out and getting active but then you can whip on a pair of heels and you’ve got a great night out look.”

In fact, the 27-year-old has already been seen wearing a black and white crop top and trousers from the collection, teamed with high-heeled sandals on a night out with footballer boyfriend Andre Gray.

(Umbro/PA)

Clearly, Pinnock was chosen by the British brand for her cool personal style, but, truth be told, she hasn’t always been a flawless fashion queen.

On the road from The X-Factor to world pop domination, the singer has worn some, well, questionable ensembles, and some of them not that long ago.

Here, we look back at her style evolution…

Little Mix won The X-Factor in 2011, when Pinnock was still a teenager. In the early days, her style was all about big hair, little black dresses and seriously high heels.

Tulisa Contostavlos (centre) with Little Mix arriving for the UK premiere of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 in 2011 (Ian West/PA)

Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson of Little Mix arrive for the Royal Film Performance 2011 of Hugo (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The band’s ‘glow-up’ happened around 2013, when they swapped the kooky, girlish outfits for glamorous gowns and tailoring. Pinnock’s penchant for all-black looks on the red carpet really worked for her.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards arriving for the World Premiere of One Direction: This Is Us in 2013 (Yui Mok/PA)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock arriving at the Downton Abbey Ball in aid of Centrepoint (Ian West/PA)

On stage, body suits are Little Mix’s signature look. From monochrome to military, Pinnock sure knows how to rock a leotard.

Leigh Anne Pinnock of Little Mix at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball 2016 (Ryan Phillips/PA)

Little Mix perform on the Virgin Media Stage during the V Festival 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

To be frank, 2017 was a strange year for Pinnock style-wise. She seemed to be going through a denim phase, marked by this distressed denim gown at the Brit Awards, which we can only presume was an ironic ode to Britney Spears’ infamous 2001 dress.

Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards Leigh-Anne Pinnock with the award for Best Single in the press room during the Brit Awards 2017 (Ian West/PA)

Then came this bizarre pair of one-legged jeans – Perrie Edwards’ denim chaps raised several questions as well.

(left to right) Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh Anne Pinnock of Little Mix on stage at Capital FM’s Summertime Ball 2017 (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

But the ladies were back on track the following year with this grown-up tailored glam look on the Global Awards 2018 red carpet.

Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix attend The Global Awards (Joel Ryan/PA)

Going it alone at London Fashion Week shows, Pinnock tends to choose brave, fashion-forward looks like these head-to-toe neon and faux fur outfits.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the front row during the House of Holland London Fashion Week September 2018 show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock on the front row during the Xiao Li London Fashion Week SS19 show (Ian West/PA)

And the faux fur was out again at last year’s Jingle Bell Ball – anyone else getting East 17 vibes here?!

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix on stage during day two of Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball (Ian West/PA)

Let’s face it, Little Mix’s on-stage outfits are always going to be pretty out-there – and, really, isn’t that what pop stars are for? – but Pinnock continues to kill it on the red carpet.

We think this emerald silk gown at the 2019 Brits, which channels Noughties J-Lo, might just be her best awards show look yet.

Andre Gray and Leigh-Anne Pinnock attending the Brit Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

