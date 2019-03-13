Cheltenham Festival: See all the weird and wonderful hats from Ladies Day

Katie Wright selects the best dressed guests from day two of the iconic racing event.

Today is the second day of the Cheltenham Festival, which means another day of fiercely contested horse races, plus lots of action off the track as attendees don their finest outfits and hats for Ladies Day.

Unlike some racing events like Royal Ascot, there isn’t a specific dress code at the Gloucestershire course, but that doesn’t stop racegoers from going all out, particularly with their millinery.

Here, we take a look at some of the most spectacular looks from Ladies Day…

First up is royal representative the Duchess of Cornwall. Given the cold, windy weather, we’re not surprised Camilla chose a cosy brown fur-lined hat.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

A rose by any other name? Hat designer Tracy Rose took inspiration from her own surname with this epic tweed creation.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Bright hues always help you stand out from the crowd, as demonstrated by Charlotte Hamilton (left) and Anna Privalova in their lipstick red and hot pink ensembles.

(Nigel French/PA)

But every fashionista worth her salt knows that black is eternally chic, as Racquel Campbell proves in her black hat with yellow orchid embellishment.

(Nigel French/PA)

For some Cheltenham ladies, size is everything – Viv Jenna’s tall, fabulously feathery creation is a brave choice on such a blustery day.

(Nigel French/PA)

For others, a small but sassy headpiece is just the ticket – we love this fuchsia pillbox hat paired with a mannish tweed suit.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

Likewise, model Vogue Williams kept in simple in a black fedora with a red trim to match her trendy check coat.

(Neil Munns/PA)

But our best-dressed award goes to Karen Leonard for this incredible outfit. The modern halo-style headpiece with black flowers is perfectly matched with her lime green jacket – it’s a Ladies Day fashion triumph.

(Nigel French/PA)

© Press Association 2019