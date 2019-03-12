Duchess of Cambridge chooses fashion-forward purple blouse for visit to a children's charity

We’re used to seeing the Duchess of Cambridge in dresses, gowns and frock coats – plus the occasional pair of skinny jeans when an appearance calls for casual clothing.

So it was surprising to see the 37-year-old today teaming a pair of high-waisted wide-leg trousers from high street brand Jigsaw, with a trendy Gucci blouse, while visiting a children’s charity in south London.

(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Kate chose the uncharacteristically fashion-forward ensemble for an appearance at the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in Kennington, where she chatted to parents and played with little ones.

She completed her look with a £495 Aspinal of London Mayfair lilac handbag and black suede high heels.

(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Unlike some of Kate’s custom pieces, this outfit is still available to buy – if you’ve got about £900 to spare.

The Gucci Pussy-bow Silk-crepe Blouse, £790, is available in selected sizes from Net-a-Porter:

(Net-a-Porter/PA)

While the Jigsaw Modern Crepe Straight Trousers, £130, are available in sizes six to 16:

(Jigsaw/PA)

The outfit was praised by some fans for being elegant and understated, but others weren’t happy Kate was wearing Gucci, a company that has recently been caught up in controversy around a ‘blackface’ jumper that had to be removed from sale. Some people have called for a boycott of the brand and its clothing.

Controversy aside, we’re pleased to see the mum of three switching up her style and trying a new look, especially in winter when she often re-wears the same coats.

We’ve increasingly seen Kate trying more unusual outfits and can’t help but think it could be down to the influence of her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, whose style is arguably more modern.

Whatever the reason, it’s good to see Kate pushing the fashion envelope.

