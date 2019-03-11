5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line

11th Mar 19 | Fashion

The Our Girl star has just launched a new capsule collection for very.co.uk - and we want one of everything.

She’s married to Mark Wright, has an amazing figure (which she credits to seven-minute ab videos) and always manages seems to have a gloriously glossy blow dry, but it’s Michelle Keegan’s sense of style that probably has us most envious.

Whether she’s rocking a bodycon dress at a red carpet event or keeping it casual in jeans and knit, she always manages to look super effortless.

View this post on Instagram

Day 2! 🌿💚🎬

A post shared by michkeegan (@michkeegan) on

If you’re a fan of her style, you’re in for some good news: the Our Girl star has just announced another drop of her successful fashion line with Very.co.uk.

Here’s five things you need to know about the new collection.

1. It takes inspiration from Keegan’s trademark polished style

The 38-piece range has loads of nods towards Keegan’s personal style. We can just imagine her styling up the tailored blazers, fitted jumpsuits and lace skater dresses for a red carpet look.

Printed Long Sleeve Linen Shirt in Mono Stripe, £40, and printed Wide Leg Linen Trousers in Mono Stripe, £45
Printed Long Sleeve Linen Shirt in Mono Stripe, £40, and Printed Wide Leg Linen Trousers in Mono Stripe, £45 (Very.co.uk/PA)

2. There’s a piece for every occasion

Whether you need a smart-casual piece for the office or something more dressy for a wedding, we’re loving the fact that there’s a whole mix of pieces in the collection. Our favourite is a leopard print shirt dress that can be paired with heels or dressed down with a pair of white trainers.

Very.co.uk Michelle Keegan collection
Printed Denim Pencil Dress in Leopard, £50 (Very.co.uk/PA)

3. It’s affordable

With clothes prices starting from £22, it’s a pay day treat that won’t break the bank.

Very.co.uk/PA Michelle Keegan collection
High Neck Staker Dress Yellow, £65 (Very.co.uk/PA)

4. It’s designed for that ‘inbetweeny’ spring weather

We all know that dressing for spring can be tricky. We love that this collection has a mix of long and short-sleeved styles to help us navigate the unpredictable weather.

“With spring fast approaching, I wanted to create a collection to perfectly transition into the season, with the right balance of relaxed and formal pieces,” says Keegan.

Very.co.uk Michelle Keegan collection
Ruffle Bardot Blouse in Ivory, £35, and Premium Skinny Jeans in White, £35 (Very.co.uk/PA)

5. She’s launched jewellery pieces too

For the first time, the Manchester-born star has thrown some jewellery into the mix too. There’s shell-inspired earrings, necklaces and bracelets alongside  tortoiseshell pieces that we can just imagine some of our fave influencers on Instagram wearing.

“I’m thrilled to be launching my new jewellery collection,” says Keegan. “The range lets you easily mix and match pieces, and there is something for everyone!'”

Shop the full collection on very.co.uk

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day

Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins
Graduate serves up a lavish three-course Christmas dinner using food from bins

Maisie Williams hopes there will be no need for another Me Too campaign
Maisie Williams hopes there will be no need for another Me Too campaign

Devon couple reveal they will dine on ROADKILL on Christmas Day

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

London family to have a completely organic Christmas - even down to the wrapping paper

London family to have a completely organic Christmas - even down to the wrapping paper
It's all about Ireland's Got Talent this Saturday!

It's all about Ireland's Got Talent this Saturday!

Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts

Mum-of-two tells how she's addicted to eating chalk and cigarette butts
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party
James Jordan swigs from wine bottle at Dancing On Ice after-party

Schoolgirl struck down by brain tumour granted heart-warming wish to become a teacher for the day