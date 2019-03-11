5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line

5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line11th Mar 19 | Fashion
The Our Girl star has just launched a new capsule collection for very.co.uk - and we want one of everything.
She’s married to Mark Wright, has an amazing figure (which she credits to seven-minute ab videos) and always manages seems to have a gloriously glossy blow dry, but it’s Michelle Keegan’s sense of style that probably has us most envious.
Whether she’s rocking a bodycon dress at a red carpet event or keeping it casual in jeans and knit, she always manages to look super effortless.
If you’re a fan of her style, you’re in for some good news: the Our Girl star has just announced another drop of her successful fashion line with Very.co.uk.
Here’s five things you need to know about the new collection.
1. It takes inspiration from Keegan’s trademark polished style
The 38-piece range has loads of nods towards Keegan’s personal style. We can just imagine her styling up the tailored blazers, fitted jumpsuits and lace skater dresses for a red carpet look.
2. There’s a piece for every occasion
Whether you need a smart-casual piece for the office or something more dressy for a wedding, we’re loving the fact that there’s a whole mix of pieces in the collection. Our favourite is a leopard print shirt dress that can be paired with heels or dressed down with a pair of white trainers.
3. It’s affordable
With clothes prices starting from £22, it’s a pay day treat that won’t break the bank.
4. It’s designed for that ‘inbetweeny’ spring weather
We all know that dressing for spring can be tricky. We love that this collection has a mix of long and short-sleeved styles to help us navigate the unpredictable weather.
“With spring fast approaching, I wanted to create a collection to perfectly transition into the season, with the right balance of relaxed and formal pieces,” says Keegan.
5. She’s launched jewellery pieces too
For the first time, the Manchester-born star has thrown some jewellery into the mix too. There’s shell-inspired earrings, necklaces and bracelets alongside tortoiseshell pieces that we can just imagine some of our fave influencers on Instagram wearing.
“I’m thrilled to be launching my new jewellery collection,” says Keegan. “The range lets you easily mix and match pieces, and there is something for everyone!'”
Shop the full collection on very.co.uk
