5 things you need to know about Michelle Keegan's new spring fashion line

The Our Girl star has just launched a new capsule collection for very.co.uk - and we want one of everything.

She’s married to Mark Wright, has an amazing figure (which she credits to seven-minute ab videos) and always manages seems to have a gloriously glossy blow dry, but it’s Michelle Keegan’s sense of style that probably has us most envious.

Whether she’s rocking a bodycon dress at a red carpet event or keeping it casual in jeans and knit, she always manages to look super effortless.

If you’re a fan of her style, you’re in for some good news: the Our Girl star has just announced another drop of her successful fashion line with Very.co.uk.

Here’s five things you need to know about the new collection.

1. It takes inspiration from Keegan’s trademark polished style

The 38-piece range has loads of nods towards Keegan’s personal style. We can just imagine her styling up the tailored blazers, fitted jumpsuits and lace skater dresses for a red carpet look.

Printed Long Sleeve Linen Shirt in Mono Stripe, £40, and Printed Wide Leg Linen Trousers in Mono Stripe, £45 (Very.co.uk/PA)

2. There’s a piece for every occasion

Whether you need a smart-casual piece for the office or something more dressy for a wedding, we’re loving the fact that there’s a whole mix of pieces in the collection. Our favourite is a leopard print shirt dress that can be paired with heels or dressed down with a pair of white trainers.

Printed Denim Pencil Dress in Leopard, £50 (Very.co.uk/PA)

3. It’s affordable

With clothes prices starting from £22, it’s a pay day treat that won’t break the bank.

High Neck Staker Dress Yellow, £65 (Very.co.uk/PA)

4. It’s designed for that ‘inbetweeny’ spring weather

We all know that dressing for spring can be tricky. We love that this collection has a mix of long and short-sleeved styles to help us navigate the unpredictable weather.

“With spring fast approaching, I wanted to create a collection to perfectly transition into the season, with the right balance of relaxed and formal pieces,” says Keegan.

Ruffle Bardot Blouse in Ivory, £35, and Premium Skinny Jeans in White, £35 (Very.co.uk/PA)

5. She’s launched jewellery pieces too

For the first time, the Manchester-born star has thrown some jewellery into the mix too. There’s shell-inspired earrings, necklaces and bracelets alongside tortoiseshell pieces that we can just imagine some of our fave influencers on Instagram wearing.

“I’m thrilled to be launching my new jewellery collection,” says Keegan. “The range lets you easily mix and match pieces, and there is something for everyone!'”

Shop the full collection on very.co.uk

© Press Association 2019