Meghan pays tribute to Canadian fashion designer in a stunning green outfit on Commonwealth Day

11th Mar 19 | Fashion

The soon-to-be mum appeared with Harry in London to mark the event, Katie Wright reports.

Commonwealth Day 2019

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were the first members of the royal family to officially celebrate Commonwealth Day, arriving at Canada House, London, this morning for an event to showcase the diverse community of young Canadians living in the UK.

Meghan clearly got the Commonwealth memo because she chose a coat for the occasion by Canadian-born, London-based designer Erdem.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Monday (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

The emerald green tweed knee-length coat adorned with black floral embroidery is a custom design based on a look from the Erdem AW19 collection, seen on the catwalk at London Fashion Week last month.

Erdem Catwalk – London Fashion Week February 2019
Erdem Autumn/Winter 2019 London Fashion Week show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge is also a huge fan of Erdem Moralioglu, having worn several gowns by the designer, who was born in Montreal and moved to London in 2000 to study at the Royal College of Art on a Chevening Scholarship, which is funded by the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Moralioglu went on to work with Diane von Furstenburg in New York before returning to London to set up his eponymous label in 2005.

Heads Together campaign
The Duchess of Cambridge wearing Erdem in 2017 (Stefan Wermuth/PA)

Today, Meghan, who is due to give birth to her first child next month, paired her Erdem coat with the black suede Aquazzurra sling back heels she’s often seen in and a small black clutch bag.

Once inside, the 37-year-old unbuttoned the coat to reveal a knee length dress in matching fabric.

Commonwealth Day 2019
(Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Full-look Erdem fresh off the runway – Meghan certainly knows how to celebrate Commonwealth Day in style.

© Press Association 2019

