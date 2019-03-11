Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic

11th Mar 19 | Fashion

Fashionistas are loving the divisive denim all-in-one, says Katie Wright.

There aren’t many people who are sat on the fence when it comes to dunagrees.

Fans of the denim onesie say they’re practical, comfy and cool, an instant outfit that requires very little thought.

On the other hand, some people think they’re childish, unflattering and man-repelling.

Us? We’re firmly in favour, especially now that dungarees (or ‘overalls’ as Americans call them) are having a fashion moment and there’s tons of outfit inspiration online.

Teaming indigo overalls with a stripey top and trainers is the most popular combo, but we’re also loving the way Instagrammers are finding ways to dress up an item of clothing that was historically worn for work.

Now’s the perfect time to shop for such an ensemble because not only are there plenty of pairs of cool dungarees in the spring collections, the trend for striped, roll neck and ribbed knits means you’ve got tons of cool top options too.

Plus, this is an ideal pairing for the transitional season when it’s too hot for massive winter jumpers but not warm enough for short-sleeved T-shirts just yet.

View this post on Instagram

Low key borrowed Chad’s sunglasses for this shot since I was being *blinded by the light* song reference anyone?? 😂 Anyone? Curious to know if you guys had any interest in how Keto is going for us? I mention this because these overalls were a littleee on the tight side when I bought them. Now they fit loosely! 🙌🏻 Love seeing tangible results. This sweater is on sale and comes in 3 other colors! My bandana is vintage, but I tagged some current favorites. Overalls are still in stock (surprisingly) too! As always you can follow me on the @liketoknow.it app for all outfit details! Don’t forget about my February giveaway. 😉 #ltkunder50 #ltkunder100 #ltkunder20 #liketkit #lovegm #okcblogger #ambhappylife #sustainablefashion #overallstyle #ootd #dailyoutfitinspo #todaysdetails #lifestyleblogger #lifestyler #stylehunter #whatiwear #fashiondiary #adashofchels

A post shared by OKC Blogger (@adashofchels) on

Dungaree lovers, rejoice – here are five awesome outfit ideas on the high street…

Miss Selfridge Mid Blue Wide Leg Dungaree; Red Floral Print Wrap Button Top
(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Mid Blue Wide Leg Dungaree, £49; Red Floral Print Wrap Button Top, £28

New Look Blue Ripped Knee Denim Dungarees; Superdry Anita Roll Neck Bodysuit
(Oliver Bonas/Superdry/PA)

Oliver Bonas Dungaree Navy Jumpsuit, £75; Superdry Anita Roll Neck Bodysuit, £26.99

Oliver Bonas Dungaree Navy Jumpsuit; M&Co Petite Funnel Neck Top
(New Look/M&Co/PA)

New Look Blue Ripped Knee Denim Dungarees, £29.99 M&Co Petite Funnel Neck Top, £22

Matalan Distressed Denim Dungarees; Tu at Sainsbury's Premium Brown Stripe Frill Cuff Knitted Top
(Matalan/Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Matalan Distressed Denim Dungarees, £22; Tu at Sainsbury’s Premium Brown Stripe Frill Cuff Knitted Top, £22

Fatface Mid Blue Denim Dungarees; Next Textured Bobble Knitted T-Shirt
(Fatface/Next/PA)

Fatface Mid Blue Denim Dungarees, £59; Next Textured Bobble Knitted T-Shirt, £18

