Love them or hate them, dungarees are trending - 5 ways to wear the denim classic

Fashionistas are loving the divisive denim all-in-one, says Katie Wright.

There aren’t many people who are sat on the fence when it comes to dunagrees.

Fans of the denim onesie say they’re practical, comfy and cool, an instant outfit that requires very little thought.

On the other hand, some people think they’re childish, unflattering and man-repelling.

I got dungarees and i love em pic.twitter.com/wp2EDafPeZ — The Pigeon Lord (@pierloiguess) March 1, 2019

can 2019 be the year we ban those lucy and yak dungarees? genuinely hate them — mother john misty (@doeeeyes) December 29, 2018

Us? We’re firmly in favour, especially now that dungarees (or ‘overalls’ as Americans call them) are having a fashion moment and there’s tons of outfit inspiration online.

Teaming indigo overalls with a stripey top and trainers is the most popular combo, but we’re also loving the way Instagrammers are finding ways to dress up an item of clothing that was historically worn for work.

Now’s the perfect time to shop for such an ensemble because not only are there plenty of pairs of cool dungarees in the spring collections, the trend for striped, roll neck and ribbed knits means you’ve got tons of cool top options too.

Plus, this is an ideal pairing for the transitional season when it’s too hot for massive winter jumpers but not warm enough for short-sleeved T-shirts just yet.

Dungaree lovers, rejoice – here are five awesome outfit ideas on the high street…

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Mid Blue Wide Leg Dungaree, £49; Red Floral Print Wrap Button Top, £28

(Oliver Bonas/Superdry/PA)

Oliver Bonas Dungaree Navy Jumpsuit, £75; Superdry Anita Roll Neck Bodysuit, £26.99

(New Look/M&Co/PA)

New Look Blue Ripped Knee Denim Dungarees, £29.99 M&Co Petite Funnel Neck Top, £22

(Matalan/Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Matalan Distressed Denim Dungarees, £22; Tu at Sainsbury’s Premium Brown Stripe Frill Cuff Knitted Top, £22

(Fatface/Next/PA)

Fatface Mid Blue Denim Dungarees, £59; Next Textured Bobble Knitted T-Shirt, £18

© Press Association 2019