As Captain Marvel hits cinemas, here are 8 of Brie Larson's greatest fashion moments

The 29-year-old California native has a strong and eclectic sense of style.

Brie Larson has been acting since childhood, and with the release of Captain Marvel, she’s solidified herself as a proper film star.

Luckily, her style has come a long way since promoting films like The Time Machine in 2002 – although admittedly, we would’ve loved this crop top and low-rise jeans combination back in the day too.

(Branimir Kvartuc/PA)

Since then Larson has made a name for herself playing strong women and being outspoken about gender equality in the film industry.

She’s a key member of the Time’s Up movement, and her style reflects her powerful nature. Fashion is important to Larson – in 2016 she wrote a tribute to her then-stylist Cristina Ehrlich on Instagram, saying: “This woman helped me better understand how clothes can support the expression of our innermost selves.”

With this in mind, we’ve picked out some of Larson’s biggest fashion moments – and there’s not a pair of low-rise jeans in sight…

1. This starry gown

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Larson is a long-time supporter of the brand Rodarte, so it was no surprise she chose a custom dress from the label for the premiere of Captain Marvel in LA.

The slip dress had a tulle overlay covered in sparkly stars, which was perfect for celebrating the superhero movie. Larson was bang on theme with the whole outfit, sporting matching stars on her Jimmy Choo shoes and on her jewellery.

2. This royal blue outfit

(Ian West/PA)

For the world premiere of the film in London, Larson stepped out in Valentino Haute Couture. It was a major dress for a big occasion – the gown cascaded from the relaxed bodice, and the royal blue was off-set by a gold lining.

3. This sleek silver number

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

Larson is something of a style chameleon and can switch between romantic and sexy in a blink of an eye. For this year’s Oscars, she wore a silver Celine dress that had a disco/chain mail edge to it.

4. This Met Gala moment

(Aurore Marechal/PA)

The theme for the 2017 Met Gala was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons. Even though Larson didn’t take the opportunity to be as experimental as the theme suggested, she still turned heads in this gold, sculptural Chanel dress.

5. This classic white column dress

(Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

In 2017, Larson was promoting Kong: Skull Island. Not as critically acclaimed as her breakout film Room, her sartorial choices on the promo tour were well received.

We particularly liked this tiered, minimalist and embroidered dress by Ralph & Russo.

6. This Oscar-winning outfit

(Ian West/PA)

Larson wore a royal blue Gucci dress for the 2016 Oscars, where she picked up the award for best actress for her role in Room.

The custom dress had a pearl encrusted belt and a ruffled skirt. Larson often plays with styles and silhouettes, but this seems to be a colour she loves to return to.

7. This androgynous suit

Power suits are fast becoming one of the coolest choices for women on the red carpet, and Larson certainly knows how to make a trend her own. She put a spin on the classic trouser and blazer combo by wearing a waistcoat with matching patterned slacks when in Berlin.

8. These fun pyjamas

Not only does Larson tirelessly campaign for women’s rights and equality in the film industry, she also seems to have a lot of fun with fashion. Case and point: These extra pyjamas with a feathered hem.

