These are going to the biggest bridalwear trends of 2019 according to Pinterest

The Pinterest Wedding Report reveals the site's most popular bridal fashion looks.

Pinterest is hugely popular with brides and grooms-to-be, who love to gather images and create online mood boards for every element of their wedding, from dresses and decorations to flowers and favours.

So when the website reveals its most popular bridalwear trends you can pretty much guarantee they’re going to be everywhere once wedding season begins.

According to the new Pinterest Wedding Report, there’s been an overall trend towards unique and more intimate ceremonies recently, with the number of pins for ‘back garden wedding’ up 441% year on year while ‘small beach wedding’ pins have risen by 511%.

Similarly, as the cost of the average big day continues to soar, couples are looking to make savings by scaling down their ceremony (pins under the heading ‘small budget-friendly wedding ideas’ have gone up by 80%) or ditching it altogether in favour of a very intimate escape – ‘elopement photography ideas’ are up 128%.

These themes are reflected in the top wedding fashion trends as well – here are five of the fastest-growing bridalwear trends on Pinterest that are set to be big in 2019…

1. Curve wedding dresses

High street fashion retailers have really responded to the body positivity movement in recent years, producing more (and better) curve collections.

It looks like bridalwear designers are getting in on the act too, as pins under ‘wedding dresses for curvy brides’ have risen by a huge 2113% year on year.

2. Wedding suits for women

The concept of bridalwear encompasses far more than just long, white gowns nowadays – brides-to-be are embracing individuality in all elements of their nuptials.

Pins for ‘wedding lesbian suits’ have spiked by 1,666% as brides seek inspiration for tailored outfits to tie the knot in.

3. Beach wedding dresses

The Pinterest report reveals the top bridalwear searches in 10 different countries, with the UK’s number one search, ‘beach wedding dress’, indicating that lots of Brits are heading abroad to say ‘I do’.

4. Long-sleeved wedding dresses

On the other hand, in America the top search is for ‘long-sleeve wedding dress’, which suggests that the Duchess of Canbridge’s long-sleeved Givenchy bridal gown has been influential over the pond.

5. Simple wedding dresses



Similarly, in Australia searches for ‘simple wedding dress’ are the most popular on Pinterest, meaning brides are eschewing huge, meringue-like dresses in favour of elegant silk slips and column gowns.

