Red carpet to real life: 4 awards season trends you can shop on the high street

Katie Wright picks the movie-star looks even us mere mortals can muster.

With the Oscars bringing awards season to a close for another year, not only do we now have a bunch of movies, TV series and albums we need to catch up on, we’ve also got a glut of gorgeous gowns providing fashion inspiration for months to come.

Whether it’s prom night, a wedding, or a glitzy party or black tie event, when it’s comes to occasionwear, dressing like you’re a celebrity for a day is what it’s all about – even if you haven’t got a red carpet to walk down and hordes of photographers shouting your name.

Cate Blanchett at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

This year, there were four key trends that emerged from the major awards ceremonies – and the good news is that you can channel them all with dresses starting from less than £50.

Thandie Newton and Sophie Okonedo (right) at the 72nd British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

From lush colours to sparkling fabrics, here’s how to steal the stars’ style on the high street…

Pink

By far the biggest trend from the 2019 awards circuit, there was a whole spectrum of pink on show – from Katy Perry’s powder pink at the Grammys and Helen Mirren’s rich raspberry tones, to Zawe Ashton and Gemma Chan’s voluminous neon gowns.

Zawe Ashton, Helen Mirren and Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/AP/Ian West/PA)

The great thing about this trend is that there’s a perfect pink for everyone. Don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone when shopping – you might discover that blush looks beautiful when teamed with tonal accessories and make-up, or that a neon cocktail dress is surprisingly wearable.

(Vera Mont/PA)

Vera Month Evening Dress, £215, Betty Barclay (shoes, stylist’s own)

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Bardot Satin Panel Maxi Dress, £70, Next

(Girls on Film/PA)

Girls on Film Nava Pink Satin Slip Dress, £34, Little Mistress (shoes, stylist’s own)

Metallic

According to research by Accessorize, gold is the luckiest colour for Academy Award nominees to wear, which might explain why metallic dresses have been so popular at all the awards ceremonies – particularly clingy column frocks like those worn by Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson at the Oscars.

Brie Larson, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/PA)

A slinky sequined dress is guaranteed to make you feel like a movie star, but if bodycon isn’t your cup of tea, look for gathered or wrap style dresses in looser fabrics.

(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Golden Ombre Sequin Shift Dress, currently reduced to £44.50 from £89 (shoes, stylist’s own)

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Rose Gold Sequin Kimono Dress, £75

(Roman/PA)

Roman Silver Disc Sequin Dress, currently reduced to £30 from £70

Black

Think black dresses are boring? You won’t when you see how actors like Viola Davis, Glenn Close and Thandie Newton styled theirs, choosing gowns that were black with a twist – like a big bow or embellished overlay.

Thandie Newton, Glenn Close and Viola Davis (Jordan Strauss/AP/Ian West/PA)

You can do the same, by choosing a midi dress with white ruffle detailing or an asymmetric maxi with an interesting neckline. Finish with a bold matte red lip to complete the look.

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Bardot Ruffle Midi Dress, £65; Barely There Heeled Sandals, £49, Next

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Slash Jersey Maxi Dress, £75; Samira Diamante Heels, £39

Tulle

When the stars want to really make a statement on the red carpet, they bust out the tulle. Linda Cardellini’s hot pink dip-hem Oscars dress, and Rachel Weisz’s white Baftas confection were two of the most memorable of the season, while Margot Robbie found a way to make the flouncy fabric edgy in her embellished Chanel gown.

Rachel Weisz, Linda Cardellini and Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/AP/Ian West/PA)

Obviously, a white ruffled dress can look a bit too bridal, so it’s a no-no for wedding guests. But pastel colours always look pretty, or you could take a leaf out of Robbie’s book, with a dark tulle number teamed with sparkling accessories.

(Phase Eight/PA)

Phase Eight Cordelia Tiered Maxi Dress, £295

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Elyse Embellished Tulle Maxi Bridesmaid Dress, £110

(Little Mistress/PA)

Little Mistress Blush Midi Dress, £78 (available end of March)

