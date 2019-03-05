Meghan doesn't let pregnancy dull her style as she steps out in a gold brocade dress

The glamorous royal joined the Queen at a reception to mark 50 years since Prince Charles' investiture.

She might be in her third trimester, but the Duchess of Sussex isn’t letting her bump get in the way of rocking some super glamorous looks.

The former Suits actress looked absolutely radiant in a knee-length gold brocade dress as she attended a reception to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the reception at Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan, who never looks anything less than perfectly put together, paired the shift dress with a chic £900 cream coat from Amanda Wakeley and a classic pair suede pumps by Paul Andrew.

True to her signature style, she completed the look by tying her hair into a sleek chignon.

Making a stylish entrance: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

A long-time fan of Wakeley, this isn’t the first time that the royal has styled up an outfit with the British designer’s best-selling ‘Crombie’ coat.

Meghan has worn the cream Amanda Wakeley ‘Crombie’ coat several times before (Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan was photographed sporting the same outerwear back in March 2018, and then again at an event at the Natural History Museum last month, so we reckon we’re going to see a lot more of the coat in the months to come.

Meghan made a joint appearance with the Duchess of Cambridge, who looked immaculate in a mint balloon sleeve dress with a pair of cream heels.

Ever the glamorous mum, Kate carried a small silver clutch and wore her hair in her trademark loose curls.

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a chic blue dress (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and Theresa May were among the other high profile guests at the event, which honoured the 50 years that Charles has dedicated to Wales, the UK and the Commonwealth.

