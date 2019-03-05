Chanel's first show after Karl Lagerfeld's death was an emotional tribute to the fashion giant

The setting was a winter wonderland and celebs packed the front row in Chanel outfits.

The godfather of fashion, Karl Lagerfeld, passed away last month age 85. His lasting legacy will be at the helm of French fashion house Chanel, and showing his final collection was always going to be an emotional event.

So, on the last day of Paris Fashion Week, Chanel put on a moving tribute to Lagerfeld. Here’s everything you need to know about the show…

The setting

One thing Lagerfeld has become particularly famous for over his career at Chanel were some fantastical sets. Using the Grand Palais as his backdrop, he created Chanel-branded supermarkets, beach scenes complete with waves, rocket launches and giant waterfalls for the models to walk in front of.

The alpine set of the show (Francois Mori/AP)

So of course, this season was no different. As it was the autumn/winter collection, the setting was transformed into a winter wonderland. You wouldn’t think it was the centre of Paris, because all you can see are snowcapped mountains, traditional ski chalets and pristine snow.

The clothes

Delevingne made a rare appearance on the runway to pay tribute to Lagerfeld (Thibault Camus/AP)

Some particularly famous faces modelled the collection, including Cara Delevingne, Kaia Gerber and Penelope Cruz.

Cruz has been a long-time friend of the fashion house (Francois Mori/AP)

As for the clothes themselves, the collection was designed by both Lagerfeld and Virginie Viard, his longtime collaborator who has been named as his successor.

There was lots of instantly recognisable tweed on the catwalk which Lagerfeld so loved. Trouser suits were a definite focus of the show, which we’re sure we’ll see pop up on the red carpet in the near future.

The guests

Kristen Stewart, left, and Janelle Monae (Thibault Camus/AP)

Chanel shows tend to draw in a star-studded front row, and this event understandably was even more popular than normal.

Famous faces included models like Claudia Schiffer and Naomi Campbell, actors including Monica Bellucci and Kristen Stewart, and musician Janelle Monae – almost everyone wearing Chanel.

Claudia Schiffer and Monica Bellucci (Thibault Camus/AP)

The tributes

Some of the models looked like they were crying as they closed the show (Thibault Camus/AP)

At each seat was a sketch of Lagerfeld with Coco Chanel, accompanied by the words, ‘The beat goes on’.

There was also a minute’s silence at the show, and some of the models looked like they were crying as they walked down the runway for the finale.

Although it’s understandable for the show, one thing that has been conspicuously absent during the send off in the last couple of weeks is any mention of the more controversial aspects of Lagerfeld’s legacy.

He criticised Angela Merkel’s decision to open Germany’s borders to migrants, said he didn’t want to see curvy women on the catwalk and even told Numéro he was “fed up” with the #MeToo movement.

