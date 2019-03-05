Where to get the best Breton tops on the high street

This stripey staple never goes out of style, says Katie Wright.

Did you know there’s a reason why Breton tops have the number of stripes that they do?

Well, if the legend is true, when the cotton shirts were adopted as French naval uniform in 1858, it was decreed that they should be emblazoned with 21 white and blue stripes, to represent Napoleon’s 21 victories over the British.

Later, Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel popularised the long-sleeved ‘marinière’ top and Breton (meaning ‘from Brittany’) T-shirts have been in style ever since.

It’s remarkable, when you think about it, how many trends have come and gone since the 1910s, while the sailor-inspired staple has endured.

The striped shirt has gained a lot of celebrity fans throughout the years too – from Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot, to modern style icons like Alexa Chung and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Kate’s collection is extensive; whenever a royal visit calls for more casual attire, she will often team a Breton top from Me + Em with skinny jeans and flats.

The Duchess of Cambridge is regularly seen in a Breton top (Dominic Lipinski/Jane Barlow/PA)

That’s the great thing about this Gallic classic – it delivers instant cool with almost no effort required.

And nowadays, you can forget any ‘rules’ around stripes or colours – anything goes, so you can keep it simple in white and navy, or mix it up with brights, prints and slogans.

The fact is, one can never have too many stripey shirts in their wardrobe – and the high street has options for every taste and budget.

So, whether you’re a first timer or long-time collector, here’s where to head to find the best Breton tops on the high street…



Joules

Joules has a huge range of its much-loved cotton Harbour top, which comes with a boat neck and 7/8 length sleeves.

As well as stripes in all kinds of colours, from classic navy to modern brights, every season there are new variations, with fun prints, embroidery and slogans.

(Joules/PA)

Joules Harbour Printed Jersey Top, £29.95

Crew Clothing

Crew Clothing’s long-sleeved Breton tops come in two main varieties – ‘essential’ and ‘ultimate’.

Both are made from 100% cotton but the ‘essential’ is a softer, looser fit with thin stripes in five colourways, while the ‘ultimate’ is a sturdier fabric with fewer stripes – if you’re looking for a long-lasting Breton this is it.

(Crew Clothing/PA)

Crew Clothing Ultimate Breton T-shirt, currently reduced to £31.20 from £38

Cath Kidston

Every year, Cath Kidston puts its own unique spin on the classic cotton Breton, adding cute embroidery or print touches.

We love this season’s rainbow embellished navy and white style.

(Cath Kidston/PA)

Cath Kidston Hello Sunshine Breton Top, £45

Uniqlo

Made from thick cotton in a boxy rather than clingy shape, at £12.90 each, Uniqlo’s Breton tops are really good value for money.

As you would expect from the minimal-loving Japanese retailer, the boat neck T-shirts comes in traditional shades, like white, blue, red and grey.

(Uniqlo/PA)

Uniqlo Women Striped Boat Neck Long Sleeved T-Shirt, £12.90

H&M

For real bargain Breton tops head to H&M, where you can find super-soft boat neck T-shirts in a variety of colours and cuts for less than a tenner.

Ideal if you’re looking to tailor your Breton look to current trends, H&M’s slouchy styles can be left loose or tucked into high-waisted jeans.

(H&M/PA)

H&M Boat-necked Jersey Top, £9.99

