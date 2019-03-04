Video: This is how Meghan and Kate's maternity styles have differed

Both the Duchesses have been watched closely for their pregnancy fashion choices.

The Duchesses of Sussex and Cambridge couldn’t be more sartorially different. Kate has become known for her Sloaney, traditional style, whereas the way Meghan dresses is more of a reflection of her background in Hollywood.

These contrasting styles have again come into play when you look at how both Kate and Meghan have dressed during their pregnancies.

With Meghan’s due date now fast approaching – it’s reported to be around the end of April or start of May – what better time to have a look at the pair’s differing approach to maternity style?

The monochromes…

Meghan at the Endeavour Fund Awards in February (Yui Mok/PA)

You really can’t go wrong with a monochromatic colour scheme – when your body is changing as quickly as it is during pregnancy, it’s pretty much the safest bet.

Meghan at the Christmas Day morning church service (Joe Giddens/PA)

As you can probably imagine, how the two royals style black and white outfits couldn’t be more different though.

Meghan is partial to block colours, and will often be seen in head-to-toe black. Perhaps it’s her background playing a lawyer in TV show Suits, but she’s got quite the taste for corporate-appropriate dressing, but with a cool edge, and loves a crisp shirt and form-fitting skirt.

Kate in Portsmouth in February 2015 (Christopher Pledger/PA)

Compare this to Kate, who is far more keen on traditional prints like polka dots. Kate’s had three pregnancies to really hone her maternity dressing, and it’s always a pleasure to see her re-wear old favourites, like the memorable leopard print dress.

Kate in Southampton in June 2013 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The neutrals…

Kate visits Westminster Abbey in March 2015 (John Stillwell/PA)

Kate doesn’t give too much away about her private life, but there’s one thing we can say for certain: The Duchess loves a good coat dress.

Kate arrives at Westminster Abbey in June 2013 (Sean Demspey/PA)

During pregnancy, both women have opted to wear white or blush matching outfits, but styled differently. Kate could often be seen in a coat dress, and if not, she also frequently opted for the go-to maternity style of empire line.

Meghan’s interpretation of nude colours is a bit more modern, and she’s been experimenting with turtleneck dresses or blazers.

Meghan at the Natural History Museum in February (Yui Mok/PA)

Serious respect goes out to both women for wearing stilettos up until nearly the end of their pregnancies. Again, the types of shoes they favour aren’t the same – Meghan prefers a pointed toe and Kate favours the more traditional rounded toe.

Meghan visits the National Theatre in January (Yui Mok/PA)

The colours…

Meghan arrives in Casablanca in February (Hannah Mackay/PA)

Meghan is a fan of a bright red, often pairing the bold hue with berry tones. This makes sense, as it suits her colouring and most of her pregnancy has been during the colder months.

Meghan visits Birkenhead in January (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Kate errs towards brighter, lighter shades, like yellows and mints. Time and time again, she shows how deep-seated her love for a coat dress is.

Kate at Buckingham Palace in May 2013 (John Stillwell/PA)

It’s also worth comparing hairstyles – Meghan loves an updo and has become known for a chic chignon, whereas Kate’s rarely without her hair blow-dried, wearing it bouncy and down.

Kate visits the Royal Society of Medicine in London in March 2018 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The formalwear…

Meghan at the Royal Variety Performance in November (John Stillwell/PA)

Most pregnant women wouldn’t have to think about what black tie dresses they can wear to accommodate their bump, but this is definitely not the case if you’re a member of the royal family.

Meghan at the Royal Albert Hall in January (Paul Grover/PA)

Formal engagements are a regular feature on the royal calendar, and Kate and Meghan know how to rise to the occasion. For Meghan, it’s all about bringing a bit of Hollywood glamour and she’s partial to a bit of sparkle and shine.

Kate visits the National Portrait Gallery in April 2013 (John Stillwell/PA)

While Kate won’t say no to the odd sparkly accent, she’s less keen on full-on glitter. Instead, for big events, her maternity style leans more towards pale, block colours and floaty materials – which are no doubt a godsend when you’re pregnant and having to greet people all evening.

Kate in Oslo in February 2018 (Chris Jackson/PA)

© Press Association 2019