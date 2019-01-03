Michael B. Jordan has landed his first major fashion role - 5 reasons he's already a style icon

The actor is the new face of Coach menswear.

The first pictures have been unveiled of Michael B. Jordan as the global face of Coach menswear and fragrance – the actor’s first major fashion campaign.

The 31-year-old – who had a stellar 2018, starring in the critically acclaimed Black Panther and Creed II – has previously been styled by the brand’s creative director Stuart Vevers.

“I’m proud to be the face of Coach men’s,” said Jordan.

“I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values.

“I’m honored to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.”

Jordan was also named GQ’s Man of the Year last year, cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s best dressed men.

Ever since his breakout role in Fruitvale Station in 2013, the California-born actor has impressed with his sartorial choices, so it’s no surprise Coach wanted him as its leading man.

So, as Jordan begins his partnership with the brand, we look at the reasons why he’s already a fashion icon in the making…

1. He looks amazing in tailoring

As a successful leading man, red carpet appearances are part of the job for Jordan so it’s fortunate that he never looks less than impeccable in a suit.

Michael B. Jordan attending the European premiere of Creed 2 in London (Ian West/PA)

Usually favouring a single-breasted jacket paired with slim-fit trousers and a dark shirt, the actor knows the power of a well-cut suit and has an eye for details such as a textured fabric or burgundy shoes.

2. He can do fashion forward when he wants

Jordan only attended his first fashion show in 2016 (it was Louis Vuitton) but he’s very much at home with the style set, as proven by back to back appearances at the biggest event in the fashion calendar, the Met Gala.

This is not a night to play it safe, and the actor flexed his fashion muscles on both occasions, last year choosing a pinstripe suit with streetwear detailing by trendy label Off-White (plus a crucifix lapel pin to fit the Heavenly Bodies theme).

Michael B. Jordan attending the Met Gala 2018 (Ian West/PA)

In 2017, he stood out from the crowd in a bold tartan double-breasted suit by Ralph Lauren, landing on many best-dressed lists in the process.

Michael B. Jordan attending The Met Gala 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

3. He’s not a slave to trends

While Jordan clearly has an awareness of menswear trends, he errs on the side of classic rather than trying to be seen in the latest streetwear must-haves.

Yes, he can rock a pyjama-style shirt like the best of them but he’s not the type to wear Balenciaga’s multiple-layer coat or a giant neon bomber jacket.

4. He’s mastered the off-duty cool look

With a seemingly endless collection of hoodies, bomber jackets and lumberjack shirts, Jordan’s casual look is just as cool as his red carpet style.

A huge basketball fan, the star’s wardrobe is heavily sportswear-influenced, too, and he collaborated with Nike on a collection inspired by his Creed character, boxer Adonis Creed.

5. His acting skills make him a better model

You won’t find any cheesy ‘blue steel’ expressions here – whenever Jordan is photographed for magazine shoots or covers he exudes confidence and seems totally at ease in front of the camera.

No wonder Coach snapped him up for its latest campaign. And if the pictures are anything to go by this probably won’t be his last foray into fashion.

