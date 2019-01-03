This is the one type of coat you should snap up in the January sales

The only outerwear you need this season - it's all about the cape right now, says Katie Wright.

When delving into the January sales, sometimes it pays to buy ‘out of season’, grabbing bargainous bright party dresses or end-of-line swimwear to stash away until your next summer hols.

But when it comes to this year’s outerwear offerings, there’s a certain type of coat that you should be making a beeline for – and it’s not actually a coat at all.

Capes were big news on the autumn/winter catwalks but we’ve yet to reach Peak Cape on the high street (the puffer has dominated thus far). So if you snap one up now in the sales, you’ll be both on trend and ahead of the curve – what’s not to love?

According to designers, there are two ways to be a caped crusader.

There’s the structured, formal style, as seen at Erdem (brocade capes), Loewe (trench capes) and Saint Laurent (thick black wool capes). If you tend to favour tailored coats, dresses and heels, this kind of cape will slot right into your winter wardrobe.

Then there’s the softly-softly approach: The snuggly blanket wraps seen at Roksanda, Gucci and McQueen.

In check or block prints and with fringed or faux fur trims, these capes can be dressed up for evening, or thrown over jeans and boots on a chilly day.

One thing’s for certain – capes and backpacks do not mix, so athleisure lovers need not apply.

A cross-body or top handle handbag works best – and don’t forget your gloves.

Another advantage? With many capes (particularly buttonless wraps) coming in just one size, it’s easier to find one you like in the sales, because you don’t have to worry about having to hunt for your exact size.

And as it happens, lots of our high-street favourites are now heavily discounted. Here’s our pick of the cape crop…

(The Kooples/PA)

The Kooples Studded Black Biker Poncho, currently reduced to £199.50 (was £285)

(White Stuff/PA)

White Stuff Caitlin Check Cape, currently reduced to £35 (was £55)

(La Redoute/PA)

La Redoute Checked Cape, £47

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Faux Fur Wrap, currently reduced to £25 (was £39)

(Hush/PA)

Hush Double Face Cape, £189; Izabella Jumper, £85; Leather Leggings, £345; Avebury Boots, £230

(Lands’ End/PA)

Lands’ End Women’s Regular Wool Blend Hooded Cape, currently reduced to £90 (was £180)

(Zara/PA)

Zara Cape with Faux Fur Collar, currently reduced to £69.99 (was £99.99)

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Check And Stripe Cape, currently reduced to £25.60 (was £32)

© Press Association 2019