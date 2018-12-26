The 11 emotional stages of shopping in the sales

Hitting the high street the day after Christmas can be an emotional roller coaster ride.

After all that gift shopping in the run up to Christmas, the sales are a chance to splash out on yourself – or, if you’re one of those ridiculously organised people, stock up on prezzies for next year.

Whatever you’re shopping for, there are some seriously great deals to be found. But in this case, the early bird catches the bargain, so you need to be quick off the mark if you want to bag the best buys.

There’s no guarantee you’ll return laden with cut-price treasures, though – heading to a shopping centre on December 26 can be gruelling and tumultuous.

Here’s what you might experience…

1. Excitement

Just think of all those racks of fabulous fashion and shelves of shiny shoes waiting to be trawled through. This is going to be a great day, you think, as you sip a cup of tea and eat a leftover mince pie for breakfast.

2. Determination

OK, there might be a bit of competition from other shoppers, but you’re prepared. You know exactly which shops you’re heading to and in what order. You’ve made a checklist, and there’s no problem on earth that can’t be solved with a list, is there?

3. Optimism

It’s a bright, crisp, December morning – hopefully. Even if the sun isn’t shining, you’re bundled up in your winter warmers and you’re going to be indoors most of the time anyway. Nothing can dampen your spirits…

4. Shock

… Or can it? Arriving on the high street you’re suddenly confronted with not just a few other fellow shoppers, but hordes of them – wild-eyed, carrier bag-wielding zombies hell-bent on parting with their December pay packets.

5. Confusion

Nevertheless, you persist, but when you actually start to browse you discover there’s nothing in your size, the colours are all weird. Yes, you think, you need a pair of boots, but, no, you don’t want them in fuchsia. Meanwhile, all of the products you had diligently researched online have sold out.

6. Panic

It wasn’t meant to be like this. Where are all the bargains? Where’s the perfect winter coat you’d been holding out for? Why is there only one of every shoe? Why is it so hot in here?

7. Anger

And why are all these people behaving like monsters? There are clothes all over the floor, make-up marks all over the clothes, and there’s more pushing and shoving than the average sumo wrestling match.

8. Depression

Somewhere in the distance, a child wails, and you’re about ready to plonk yourself down on the floor and join them. Clearly, this was a hopeless mission and you should have stayed at home watching Christmas films instead.

9. Hope

But wait, what’s this? After grabbing an armful or garments and plodding to the changing room, you find that actually these jeans are a perfect fit. And that blazer could be really handy for work. And, actually, £5 for a chunky roll-neck jumper is really rather good…

10. Joy

Haaaallelujah! Success at last. You saunter to the checkout with your prized purchases, beaming smugly as you hand over your bank card and survey the scenes of misery and despair around you.

11. Relief

That’s it, it’s over. You can hang up your buys and retire to the comfort of your sofa with a giant box of Celebrations, safe in the knowledge that you don’t have to endure that high street hellscape again. Well, at least not until next year…



