From pregnancy and formal wear to some very familiar boots - Kate's best outfits of 2018

Jenny Stallard looks at the Duchess of Cambridge's fashion highs of the year.

Her title may be Duchess, but when it comes to style, she’s queen of knowing what suits her – and what she likes. Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has developed a penchant for block colours, fitted coats and designers whose clothes work with her figure.

And in 2018, she showed off this sartorial wisdom through not just public duties but pregnancy, maternity leave and dressing down when she needed to.

It was pleasing to see Kate ‘recycle’ some old favourites too, as well as rocking some amazing headwear and accessories. Here are our picks of her best outfits in 2018…

Cosy in Stockholm

January 2018, and a pregnant Kate strolls through Stockholm on a visit to Sweden with the Duke of Cambridge wearing Catherine Walker. The fake fur accents give a touch of Dr Zhivago, while the green is a classic block-colour look for Kate.

Wrapped up for more Nordic adventures

This time, Kate was in Norway, touring Oslo’s Holmenkollen Ski Jump to watch juniors from Norway’s national team. Her KJUS jacket is topped off with a white bobble hat and her usual megawatt smile.

Welcoming Prince Louis in Jenny Packham

In April, Kate and William welcomed their third child, Prince Louis. As the world cooed at the baby boy, they also noticed she wore a pillar box red dress by Jenny Packham – the designer she’s favoured for each of her other post-birth photocalls.

Bright for Wimbledon in July

Not her usual choice, for a trip to Wimbledon, Kate wears Dolce & Gabbana in Big Bird yellow – the cap sleeves give the dress a jaunty, summery edge.

Alexander McQueen for Prince Louis’ christening

When it comes to big occasions, Kate has some go-to designers who never let her down. McQueen was her wedding dress designer of choice, and this nod to that relationship at Louis’ christening – with crown-like Jane Taylor hat – was elegant and chic.

Relaxing in old favourites

It’s ‘those’ boots – the Penelope Chilvers knee-highs that Kate has seemingly always loved – for a visit to Sayers Croft Trust Forest School and Wildlife Garden. This was her first official engagement after maternity leave, and she looks totally at ease in trademark Zara jeans, showing she knows how to rock high street as well as high fashion.

Erdem for the evening

It’s October, and time for something a bit more autumnal: Opening the V&A’s new photography centre – she’s a patron – Kate wows in Erdem. The burgundy belt shows off her waist, while she’s rocking a statement dangly earring.

Jenny Packham at the TUSK awards

She’s often lauded for ‘recycling’ her outfits (we call it wearing them twice), and this dress, another Jenny Packham, is certainly worth bringing back out of the wardrobe. The striking turquoise-blue with plunging neckline was paired with Jimmy Choo heels.

Merry Midaxi Christmas

One of the big trends for AW18, the midaxi skirt looks fabulous on a grinning Kate as she walks through fake snow at a Christmas party at Kensington Palace. The skirt is by Emilia Wickstead, while the cashmere cardigan-top is Brora. This is a look we’ll all be copying for Christmas Eve drinks.

L.K. Bennett for a children’s hospital visit

The polka dots and pearl buttons give understated detail on this visit to the Evelina Children’s hospital, of which Kate’s a patron.

