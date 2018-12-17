The way we wear velvet is evolving - here's how to do it now

Katie Wright looks at modern ways to style a wardrobe classic this party season.

After a fashion hiatus that lasted a good few years, velvet has been back in vogue for several seasons now and we couldn’t be happier.

Why? Because the super-soft fabric has been gradually evolving and where once ruched dresses and mini skirts ruled, now tailoring has come to the fore.

Just in time for the festive season, velvet two-pieces are everywhere, combining swishy trousers with longline smoking-style jackets for a delightfully androgynous effect.

If you want to make your velvet suit a little bit sexier, wear it without a top under your jacket, or team the trousers with a coordinating crop top.

Similarly, the ‘going out top’ look is still going strong and velvet lends itself perfectly to the trend, particularly when paired with acid wash ‘mom’ jeans and court heels for a nod to the Nineties.

Dark hues like black and burgundy always look good (especially in winter) but this season the velvet palette goes a lot further with warm yellows, oranges and lots of baby pink in the shops.

If you do opt for a velvet dress, make sure it’s loose rather than form-fitting: A minidress and chunky boots is the ideal laid-back combo.

In short, velvet is the cooler alternative to glitter for party season, but it still looks suitably festive – what’s not to love?

Ready to join the velvet revolution? Here are our best buys on the high street…

Monsoon Chitra Crinkle Velvet Tie Jacket, £110; Chitra Crinkle Velvet Wide Leg Trousers, £100; Accessorize Embellished Clutch Bag, £27, all from Littlewoods

Pure Collection Rose Silk Velvet Shirt, £91; Pure Collection Tailored Slim Leg Trousers, £99 (shoes, stylist’s own)

Miss Selfridge Pink Velvet Stripe Wide Leg Trousers, £25 (were £55)

Glamorous Black Gold Dot Velvet Crop Top, £10 (was £19)

V by Very Burgundy Belted Velvet Suit Jacket, £55; Velvet Wide Leg Suit Trousers, £33 (were £38)

Emily and Fin Aggie Teal Velvet Shift Dress, £120

Wallis Black Velvet Stripe Wide Leg Trousers, £24.50 (were £35)

New Look Red Stripe Velvet Wide Leg Jumpsuit, £15 (was £29)

Oasis Vixen Ochre Velvet Heels, £20 (were £38)

