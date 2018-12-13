As Keira Knightley receives an OBE, we look back at her fashion evolution

Needless to say her style has come a long way since the Bend It Like Beckham years.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace

Keira Knightley has received an OBE for her services to drama and charity, wearing a Chanel tweed skirt suit complete with a matching top hat.

Chanel is definitely not a surprising choice from the 33-year-old – she has a longstanding relationship with the brand and is the face of the perfume Coco Mademoiselle.

Knightley with her husband, James Righton (left), and her parents, Sharman Knightley and Kevin William Knightley
Knightley with her husband, James Righton (left), and her parents. (Victoria Jones/PA)

Even though Knightley is being honoured for her 25 years of acting as well as her work with charities like Amnesty International and Women’s Aid, she is also well-known for her distinctive sense of style.

As she reaches this landmark in her career, we take a look back at her fashion evolution so far…

The early years…

Keira Knightley
(Yui Mok/PA)

Ah, the Noughties. Most of us view it as a sartorial black hole and have eliminated all record of what we wore, but unfortunately Knightley was in the spotlight and so all of her outfits live on.

Keira Knightley
(Ian West/PA)

Props to Knightley for living out our Noughties dreams – we’re talking corset tops, bare midriffs, pedal pusher denim shorts, the works. She was a teenager at the time, so she definitely gets a pass.

Keira Knightley
(Andy Butterton/PA)

Finding her fashion feet…

Keira Knightley at Atonement premiere
(Yui Mok/PA)

Towards the latter end of the Noughties, Knightley stopped following so many trends and started dressing more classically. This was a time when her career was really taking off: In 2008 she was nominated for both a Golden Globe and a BAFTA for her performance as Cecilia Tallis in the adaptation of Ian McEwan’s novel Atonement.

Keira Knightley
(Anthony Devlin/PA)

Knightley started attending a lot of the big awards shows and her own premieres were important media events. At this point, Knightley started honing her style more to what we recognise from her today – whimsical, romantic and feminine. This means there was a whole lot of chiffon and pastel colours, things we still see her in nowadays.

Keira Knightley 2008
(Yui Mok/PA)

Elegance (and a lot of Chanel)…

Keira Knightley
(Ian West/PA)

As Knightley bid farewell to the Noughties, her style also shifted. Keeping the whimsical notes she’d started developing, her fashion sense became more elegant, refined and grown-up. Just take the cream beaded dress she wore to the 2010 premiere of Never Let Me Go – obviously it was by Chanel, and showed a more sophisticated femininity to her style.

Keira Knightley
(Max Nash/PA)

Once again in Chanel, this time for the Anna Karenina premiere, Knightley’s pale peach dress had a distinctly vintage feel to it – a style we see her in time and time again.

Keira Knightley
(Matt Crossick/PA)

When she’s not wearing pale colours, Knightley still errs towards everything frothy and dainty – like in this Giambattista Valli black and white dress she wore to the 2015 BAFTAs, giving room to her growing baby bump.

Present day…

Keira Knightley
(Matt Crossick/PA)

Knightley’s style has remained firmly in the vintage and romantic camp, but has developed a sharper edge. This Valentino dress she wore to last year’s Evening Standard Theatre Awards demonstrates this perfectly – an off-white tulle gown given dramatic accents with green satin bows.

Keira Knightley
(Matt Crossick/PA)

Or this Chanel outfit Knightley wore to the premiere of Colette this October, which had a skirt like those we’ve come to expect from her but the unexpected addition of a long sleeve silver top which almost resembles chain mail.

Keira Knightley
(David Parry/PA)

You really can’t blame Knightley for going full princess for the premiere of The Nutcracker film – it’s totally fitting for the movie, and would be a whole lot of fun to wear. Once again wearing Chanel, this dress was elevated from just frothy to something more interesting with gold accents and a bold red lip.

