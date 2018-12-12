Pillbox, Breton and cloche: A look back at the Queen's best Christmas hats

Queen Elizabeth II knows how to work a bright coat and matching hat through the winter season.

If you’re planning to head out to a Christmas service, winter wedding or any other occasion that might call for a classic, formal hat this festive season, there can be no one better to take inspiration from than the Queen.

After all, we see Her Majesty more often in a hat than out of one.

Every year she attends church on Christmas Day and always, always wears a hat. So we’ve taken a look back at some of her best festive headwear through the years and asked milliner Awon Golding to talk us through the Queen’s style evolution in hats.

Seventies

1978 (PA)

In 1978, the royal hat of choice was a felt pillbox hat. “It’s a style she’ll come back to many times in her life,” says Golding. “It was popularised in the Sixties by Jackie Kennedy.”

“We’ll see throughout the Queen’s sartorial life that she consistently wears hats that are swept up and away from the face. When meeting with dignitaries it was important they could see her eyes, and that the official photographs were able to capture her whole face.”

Eighties

1983 (PA)

The hat selected by the Queen in 1983 feels just as fitting for a winter wedding as it would have been for royalty to attend a Christmas Day church service – we’ll go for faux fur now of course.

“This feathered pillbox is decorative, featuring a coque feather trim and delicate veiling. From the photo it looks like the hat itself is also covered in what could possibly be pheasant feathers,” says Golding.

Nineties

1992 (Martin Keene/PA)

The Queen has been rocking bold block colour way before it became mainstream-fashionable, and in a sea of Nineties beige she radiates in purple in 1992.

“This exaggerated Breton is made in matching purple tweed to the Queen’s coat,” explains Golding. “Once again, we see the sweeping uplift of the brim, exposing the face and framed by her signature curled hair.”

1999 (PA)

The Nineties really was a time when the Queen began to match her coat and hat colours. Golding says her 1999 sculptural beret in blue wool would have a canvas base to it, which would be covered and lined with fabric.

Early Noughties

2001 (Andrew Parsons/PA)

The Queen always needs to look her best on Christmas Day, as many people wait to see her outside the church at Sandringham, and hand over flowers. As the Noughties dawned, she went for a bright colour-match combination, with her trademark black leather handbag.

This 2001 hat is made from parasisal, a type of milliner’s straw, and sinamay, a popular hat-making foundation made from the stalks of the abaca tree, and would have been hand-dyed to match the Queen’s outfit, “perfectly mirroring the turquoise and cobalt of the jacket and dress,” says Golding.





2002 (Andrew Parsons/PA)

The new millennium saw the Queen start to experiment with bolder hat choices, textures and accessories and her 2002 choice stands out.

“This fuchsia tweed and black fox fur Cossack is both elegant and warm,” says Golding. More than likely this would have a felt body underneath with fabric and fur blocked and sewn on top.”

Mid Noughties

2005 (Chris Radburn/PA)

Matching was the theme again in 2005, this time in a muted peach outfit – but that doesn’t stop the Queen showing a stylish flourish with the bow detail on this hat.

“This peach bloom felt and silk hat is another classic shape for the Queen,” observes Golding. “Her Majesty’s ubiquitous hat pin is clearly visible here, holding the hat in place.”

2008 (Lewis Whyld/PA)

We’re enjoying the red and grey feather explosion of 2008. “This hat is made from a soft grey melusine fur felt, with crimson velvet trimming and button, and matching coque feathers,” notes Golding. It is also, of course, perfectly coordinated to the Queen’s coat.

Recent years

2011 (Chris Radburn/PA)

Cloche hats were very fashionable in the 1920s and the Queen clearly knows how to work vintage – for her Christmas choice of 2011 is a lesson in retro revival.

“This ivory velour felt cloche with asymmetrical brim and exaggerated crown is trimmed with a matching waffle weave lavender tweed trimband and felt and fabric twist,” notes Golding.

2017 (Joe Giddens/PA)

The burnt orange hat of 2017, made from a sinamay base covered with matching orange fabric, features an elegant handmade floral sinamay and wire trim.

“You can see the end of the hat pin here – almost all the Queen’s hats feature one or two hat pins to hold the hat in place in all circumstances,” says Golding.

So what will it be in 2019? We can’t wait to see.

