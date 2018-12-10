VIDEO: Take a look back at the Duchess of Cambridge's 2018 fashion highlights

10th Dec 18 | Fashion

It's been a knockout year in the style stakes.

Royal visit to the BBC

Royal newcomer the Duchess of Sussex may have dominated the headlines this year, but Kate has proved that she’s still every bit the people’s style icon.

Known for her love of a glossy blow dry, a court shoe and coat dress, the royal mum has proven time and again how much she loves to stick to the basics on royal duties.

Whether stepping out in a colour-block coat, a floral mid-length dress or a super chic blazer for official engagements, Kate continued to hone her uniform of practical, timeless and super-chic pieces from some of her favourite brands.

But when it comes to evening engagements, this was the year we saw Kate really up her fashion game.

Royal visit to Scandinavia – Day Three
The Duchess of Cambridge in Alexander McQueen, at an engagement in Norway earlier this year (Chris Jackson/PA)

The stunning Alexander McQueen cape gown she wore in February was a bold move for the royal, while the green Jenny Packham dress she wore to the BAFTAs put Kate in a league of her own.

Even during the first few months of her second pregnancy, when she was rumoured to have suffered with acute morning sickness, she still managed to look every bit the polished princess. We are properly impressed.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?

[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint
[PIC] Anne Hegerty reveals MASSIVE weight loss following jungle stint

The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think
The last dates for Christmas delivery with An Post are A LOT sooner than you think

This is how to stop your nails breaking in winter according to experts

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury

[PIC] Mel B RUSHED to hospital following horrifying injury
THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return

THIS is when Ant McPartlin will make his TV return
The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores

The most sought after Boots product that has it's own waiting list is NOW in stores
I'm A Celebrity fans LOVED Holly's reaction to Bushtucker trial

I'm A Celebrity fans LOVED Holly's reaction to Bushtucker trial
I'm A Celebrity fans LOVED Holly's reaction to Bushtucker trial

How have Harry and Sandra Redknapp kept the love so alive after 51 years of marriage?