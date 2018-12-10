The Duchess of Sussex's year in fashion: 14 of her best outfits

There’s probably no one in the UK whose fashion choices have had more attention this year than the Duchess of Sussex – and with good reason.

Back when she was known as Meghan Markle, the actor was already a style star, known for her elegant yet fashion forward ensembles.

Would she still be able to maintain her signature look when she became royalty in May, after marrying Prince Harry?

(Chris Jackson/PA)

The answer is a resounding yes – Meghan has gone from strength to strength this year, rarely putting an Aquazzura-clad foot wrong when stepping out for public appearances.

Now that the 37-year-old is pregnant, we’ve got more maternity style to look forward to next year, but for now, let’s look back at the Duchess’ best outfits of 2018…

(John Stillwell/PA)

Meghan does classic tailoring so well, as she proved in February at the Endeavour Fund Awards, teaming a sharp Alexander McQueen suit with a white bodysuit by Tuxe and a Prada clutch bag.

(Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

For her first official visit to Sussex, the Duchess chose a forest green skirt and shirt with a handbag by trendy designer Gabriela Hearst.

Mixing high street (the shirt was from And Other Stories) and designer (her cashmere coat was by Emporio Armani), this was classic Meghan: Sophisticated but with fashion-forward details.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Trench dresses have become something of a trademark for Meghan – our favourite iteration this year was this cream pinstripe number by Altuzarra, worn at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in April, along with a blazer by Australian designers Camilla and Marc.

(Ben Stansall/PA)

We must, of course, include the Duchess’ magnificent wedding dress, designed by British designer Clare Waight Keller for French fashion house Givenchy.

The boat neck, long-sleeved gown was simple yet stunning, worn with a long lace veil that was embroidered with flowers representing Commonwealth countries.

Meghan later revealed that Harry was “over the moon” she was able to pay tribute to the Commonwealth on their wedding day.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

That was only the beginning of the bridal fashion frenzy, with the Duchess debuting another custom creation for the wedding reception, this time a silk halter gown by Stella McCartney.

Another minimalist triumph, the evening dress was preferred by some royal watchers to Meghan’s main Givenchy dress.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Meghan is rarely seen in very bright colours, generally preferring a muted colour palette, so this Brandon Maxwell dress really stood out in July.

The canary yellow sheath was paired with beige Manolo Blahniks on the occasion of the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meghan was back to her usual ways later that month for the christening of Prince Louis, choosing head-to-toe olive green.

Her Ralph Lauren dress was teamed with a hat by British milliner Stephen Jones, whom the 37-year-old has chosen for several formal occasions since joining the royal family.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Meghan turned to her wedding dress designer once more for the first day of the royal visit to Dublin, this time choosing a sleek, dark green pencil skirt and matching top.

Showing support for British fashion with her accessories, the Duchess carried a tan tote bag by Edinburgh-based label Strathberry.

(Phil Harris/PA)

Opting for another French fashion house, Christian Dior, for the RAF centenary in July, Meghan looked regal in a custom black boat neck dress with a full midi skirt and a statement hat.

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rounding off a triumphant month on the fashion front, for the Wimbledon Ladies Singles final – which Meghan attended with sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge – she wore a cool tailored combo of a blue and white striped shirt with cream trousers.

The ensemble, by Ralph Lauren, was a refreshing change after a slew of feminine frocks.

(Geoff Pugh/PA)

Fast forward to September and Meghan gave us a pop of colour at the Royal Armouries charity concert, choosing a bright blue frock by American designer Jason Wu, with her Aquazzura pumps (the brand is one of her footwear favourites).

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The hot hues continued overseas when Meghan and Harry embarked on a 16-day royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Now confirmed by the palace to be expecting her first child in spring, the Duchess showcased her tiny baby bump on arrival in Tonga in a gorgeous bright red pleated midi dress by London-based label Self-Portrait.

(Paul Edwards/PA)

The most fabulous fashion moment of the tour came a day later in Sydney when the Duke and Duchess attended the Australian Geographic Society Awards.

Meghan wowed the crowds in a black and white tulle dress with bird-shaped embroidery, created by American designer brand Oscar de La Renta.

(Ian Vogler/PA)

Back in the UK and showcasing a homegrown designer once more, Meghan’s final red carpet highlight of the year was at the Royal Variety Performance.

The black and white sequinned top by Safiyaa teamed with a floor-length black skirt was a silhouette we’ve rarely seen the Duchess in, proving that she can still surprise us – and that there’s much more to come where this royal fashionista is concerned.

