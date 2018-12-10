The best puffer jackets on the high street - for men and women

Puffer jackets used to have a bit of a bad reputation in the fashion world.

Shiny padded coats with fur-lined hoods were associated with the kind of ostentatious label-loving shoppers who frequented the most affluent neighbourhoods only, while down-filled multi-pocketed outdoor jackets were only really worn by hikers and climbers.

Either way, fashionistas were not interested. Fast forward a few years though, and the tables have well and truly turned.

The advent of ‘sport luxe’ and ‘normcore’ – adopting clothing intended for athletic and outdoor pursuits – combined with the return of logomania, means the puffer jacket is back in a big way, for both men and women.

On the catwalks, particularly in New York, designers have gone big – literally – with huge quilted coats in bright hues.

Celebrities can’t get enough of them either, with everyone from the Kardashians and Ariana Grande to Drake and Priyanka Chopra being snapped in their own pillowy pieces.

Brands like outerwear specialists Moncler have been cashing in on the trend – they even managed to get a puffer jacket on to the red carpet.

Well, it was more of a cape (part of a collaboration between the label and Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli) and it was worn by actor and avant-garde fashion hero Ezra Miller, so this wasn’t any old coat.

Now, the high street is awash with quilted, padded and fluff-stuffed jackets that combine function (they’re unbelievably warm, without being heavy) and fun (they look awesome), so the only thing left to decide is how fashion-forward you want to go.

A short jacket in grey, black or khaki is a practical choice, but if you want to push the boat out a bit, you’re spoilt for choice with bright block colours, animal prints and rainbow stripes all up for grabs.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best puffer jackets and coats on the high street for men and women, from the subtle to the sensational…

Men’s puffer jackets



Burton Grey Midweight Hooded Padded Jacket, £65; Black Half Zip Jumper, £20 (was £32); Burgundy Plain Smart Scarf, £14; Navy Essential Slim Fit Suit Trousers With Stretch, £20 (were £30)

New Look Yellow and Navy Colour Block Puffer Jacket, £39.99

Topman Burgundy Puffer Jacket, £35 (was £70)

River Island Brown Leopard Print Puffer Jacket, £80

Women’s puffer jackets



Evans Dark Navy Satin Faux Fur Collar Coat, £72 (was £90); Black Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers, £35 (were £20)

Superdry Horizon Padded Jacket, £95.99 (was £119.99)

Glamorous Rainbow Padded Puffer Jacket, £52 (was £65)

Studio by Preen Multicoloured Leopard Print Longline Puffer Coat, £69.30 (was £99), Debenhams

