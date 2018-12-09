The ultimate PJs for twinning families this Christmas

Everyone needs new sleepwear for the festivities. Claire Spreadbury seeks out her favourite matchy-matchy designs.

Twinning with your kids – i.e. wearing matching outfits – isn’t something we’d generally endorse, but when the whole family gets decked out in matching Christmas pyjamas, it can look cute.

If it’s an idea you’re toying with this year, you’re in luck. Twinning has become something of a trend, and festive PJs for mums, dads, boys and girls are widely available. These are some of our favourites.

1. The ‘naughty is the new nice’ set

(George at Asda/PA)

Navy Glittering Mini Me Pyjamas, £8 for adults, from £5 for children, George at Asda

2. The personalised PJs

NotOnTheHighStreet/PA)

Personalised Family Christmas Pyjamas, from £89.50, Not On the High Street

3. The ‘Slothmas’ set

(Next/PA)

Merry Slothmas Tartan Pyjamas, £26 for adults, children’s from £10, Next

4. The Claus family jammies

(George at Asda/PA)

Matching Claus Christmas Pyjamas Set, £8 for adults, from £5 for children, George at Asda

