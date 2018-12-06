What to buy a fickle fashionista for Christmas? These trendy gifts are all £35 or under

When it comes to fashion, being on trend can be everything.

What’s ‘in’ one season might be well and truly ‘out’ the next, such is the fickle nature of the celebrity and catwalk-obsessed industry.

So if you’ve got a style maven on your gifting list this Christmas, how can you guarantee a present that will please?

Fear not – help is at hand – we’ve rounded up a selection of clothes and accessories that are decidedly in vogue but, thankfully, don’t come with designer price tags.

Nothing on this list costs more than £35, and with everything from colourful scarves and hats to delicate jewellery, there’s a trendy choice whatever your recipient’s style.

Plus, we’ve got the lowdown on why these items are particularly on trend, so you’ll be in the know, too.

Here are 2018’s best bargain buys for fashionistas…

The beret

Berets have made a comeback in recent years, thanks to their popularity with fashion bloggers, while leopard print has been one of the season’s biggest trends, so this bright red beauty ticks both boxes.

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Red Leopard Beret, £12

The strappy top

Vintage Versace-inspired prints have been a huge trend this season, and this silky top perfectly fits the bill.

(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Chain Print Lace Cami, £18, Next

The earrings

For lovers of statement jewellery, the return of big dangly earrings has been a godsend. The coolest way to way them? Mismatched but coordinated, like these chic gold stars.

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Laney Mismatched Cubic Zirconia Star Earrings, £19.50; Caladine Funnel Neck Coat, £125

The scarf

After Burberry’s rainbow themed collection back in February, the seven-striped pattern blew up in fashion and it’s still going strong. An uber-bright scarf is a real winter mood-booster.

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Rainbow Stripe Blanket Scarf, £20

The shoe clips

Shoe clips have previously been thought of as a bit too ‘ladies who lunch’, but now that Gucci has made creepy-crawly critters so desirable, these beautiful bug-shaped clips have definitely got the fashion factor.

(Dune/PA)

Dune Sbug Red Jewelled Shoe Clips, £22

The hoops

If your giftee likes to layer their jewellery and has lots of ear piercings, they’ll love a pair of ‘huggie’ style hoops, which come with tiny rainbow-hued stones.

(Scream Pretty/PA)

ScreamPretty.com Huggie Hoop Earrings with Rainbow Stones, £24

The bobble hat

Taking over from the cactus as the most adorable motif in fashion is the alpaca, and what better way to wear one than on a cute bobble hat?

(Cath Kidston/PA)

Cath Kidston Alpaca Hat, currently reduced to £26.25 from £35

The boots

What every fashion-obsessed girl really wants in her life is a pair of Chloe Western boots – but at around £1,000 a pop, even Santa will struggle to make that wish come true.

The next best thing? These stylish snakeskin buckled boots from New Look might do the trick – a snip at less than £30.

(New Look/PA)

New Look Faux Snake Buckle Strap Western Boots, £29.99

The clutch

Celebrities love nothing more than showing off their monogrammed designer luggage/handbag/phone case on Instagram, but personalisation doesn’t have to cost the earth.

Oasis offers customisation on a range of purses and bags: You can add up to five characters for £5 (in addition to the price of the item).

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Leoni Clutch with Monogramming, £31

The bag

Retro beaded bags have really gone viral on Instagram lately, but you don’t have to go hunting in vintage stores to find one – Topshop has them in lots of fab colours and styles.

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Noel Bauble Tote Bag, £32

The lingerie

Winter florals are a big trend in lingerie right now, and Janet Reger’s collection for Debenhams is full of pretty pieces.

(Debenhams/PA)

Reger by Janet Reger Red Jardin Rose Padded Underwired Plunge Bra, currently reduced to £22.40 from £28, and Knickers, reduced to £12 from £15, Debenhams

© Press Association 2018