As Nick Knowles struggles with #Knickergate, is 2018 the year of knickers?

29th Nov 18 | Fashion

Or should that be Nick-er Knowles? Jenny Stallard looks at the ways underwear has hit the headlines.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

It’s got its own hashtag, and the nation is divided. No, not Brexit: #Knickergate.

As some underwear fell from the washing line in the jungle on I’m a Celebrity, DIY expert and part-time crooner Nick Knowles sparked controversy when he refused to pick the ‘offending’ item(s) up.

Many were alarmed that Knowles suggested John Barrowman would be a suitable picker-upper – because he is a gay man, while others added the gesture to a list of actions that seem to point to Knowles as King of the Jungle.

Whether you are for or against picking up other people’s pants, the incident is not the only time underwear has got the nation’s knickers in a twist this year…

The Marks & Spencer window

There was outrage when M&S put up a window display suggesting women needed ‘must-have’ fancy little knickers – while the men’s side said ‘must-have outfits to impress’. But is there anything wrong with wanting your underwear to be small, ‘fancy’ or indeed must-have? After all, the brand also uses usually half-undressed model David Gandy to flog pants to men. The debate raged on national TV, eclipsed only by Knowles and his knicker-avoiding.

To pick up or not pick up?

There are a lot of scenarios in which this might happen – more than you might think. From the mother-in-law or friend helping out a new mum with a load of washing, to the new couple who are beginning to co-habit. What’s de rigeur when it comes to picking up pants? One thing’s for sure, the internet is big on debating it: Is picking up knickers a feminist issue?

The Elf on the Shelf…

As miniature elves prepare to start watching children and report bad behaviour back to Santa, knickers sometimes take the flack.

View this post on Instagram

Naughty elves! #knickergate

A post shared by Anna Pollard (@annapollard22) on

And, um, the other knickers…

Yes, that’s a giant cow, which also just happens to be called Knickers. The Australian cow was deemed too big to slaughter, and is now an internet sensation.

© Press Association 2018

