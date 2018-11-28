Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding could be about to start: Here's why she's a fashion icon

Her distinctive sense of style makes us even more excited to see what she's going to wear.

Few celebrity couples have been as hyped this year as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who officially announced their engagement in August.

The two have been spotted with family members in Mumbai, and the get together is rumoured to be for the Hindu prayer ceremony ahead of their wedding this weekend. Even though it’s all just speculation, anticipation for the wedding is reaching fever pitch. The Indian press has even given the couple their own hashtag: #NickYanka.

Chopra, a 36-year-old actor and philanthropist, has been one of the most famous faces in India for years, and breakout roles in American film and TV have made her a global presence. She’s honed her style to be both elegant and full of personality, which is why we’re so excited to see what she wears for her wedding. Here’s a recap of her fashion so far…

She often wears traditional outfits…

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Chopra is a style chameleon, who can switch effortlessly between Indian saris and Parisian haute couture in the blink of an eye.

She was launched into the public eye in 2000 when she was crowned Miss World. The fifth Indian contestant to win the title, she did so in a series of saris and outfits inspired by her homeland, and afterwards became a leading Bollywood actor.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Since then, Chopra has often posted pictures of herself wearing beautiful traditional clothing. Bonus points for the amount of sparkles she manages to regularly work in.

She knows how to keep things elegant…

(Ian West/PA)

Chopra has successfully made the move across to Hollywood – becoming the first South Asian to head up an American network drama series, in Quantico.

After so many years in show business, by now Chopra has got her red carpet style down to a tee. Her fashion sense has become instantly recognisable as sleek, glamorous and often with a hint of sparkles.

Perhaps the most memorable evening gown she’s worn this year was for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. Chopra and Meghan first met at an Elle Women in Television dinner and became fast friends – there’s even a rumour that Meghan and Harry could make the journey to India for the upcoming wedding with Jonas.

All this speculation aside, what we do know is Chopra looked amazing for the evening party at the royal wedding. The lavender skirt suit she wore for the church service divided opinion, but everyone could agree that her sparkly gown by Dior was a real winner.

Her daytime outfits are equally chic…

Chopra errs towards sophisticated glamour on the red carpet, but even though her daytime style is still elegant we definitely see a bit more of her quirky side.

Think bold block colours, funky patterns and unexpected cut-outs – all somewhat unusual for daywear.

She’s not afraid to take risks…

(Aurore Marechal/PA)

It comes as little surprise then that Chopra’s style can take daytime quirkiness to the next level. Her outfit for the 2017 Met Gala was one of the most talked-about of the night. By Ralph Lauren, it was a simple trench coat transformed into something much more dramatic with a huge train. Best yet, the train could be whipped off to make dancing easier during the afterparty.

This was the year before she started dating Jonas, but as a taste of things to come, the pair attended the ball together as guests of Lauren.

(Ian West/PA)

For this year’s Met Gala, Chopra again chose to wear Ralph Lauren to great success. The theme of the evening was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, so she wore a burgundy gown with a gold beaded hood which took over 250 hours to embroider.

And Chopra’s sartorial experimentation is not confined to just one event a year. Take her recent hen do in Amsterdam, where she wore a Georges Chakra mini dress, complete with a dramatic feathered duster and a faux fur coat.

© Press Association 2018