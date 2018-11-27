Feeling the chill? These winter warmers won't let you down

Katie Wright rounds up the most snuggly and stylish pieces for men and women.

With wintry winds and plummeting temperatures here to stay it’s time to bring out the big guns – or rather the big coats….and hats and gloves and scarves.

If you’ve dug out your old jumpers and jackets only to find that they’re sorely lacking – in terms of either style or substance – fear not, because this season the shops are full of clothes and accessories that tick all the right boxes.

Whether you’re stomping the city streets or heading out for a country walk, sporty separates always look stylish. And, because they’re not slavishly following trends they’ll have great longevity in your wardrobe – so it’s worth investing now.

Keep Jack Frost at bay with our pick of the best winter warmers on the high street now…

Barbour Altair Waterproof Breathable Jacket, £189; Greendale Crew Sweater, £74.95; Essential Slim Trousers, £79.95; Simonside Wellington Boots, £39.95

Keep even the heaviest showers at bay with this super-bright raincoat.

Left: Multi-Colour Women’s Beanie, £7.49; Snowdon Melange Women’s Fleece, £16.99; Winter Trek Stretch Women’s Trousers, £34.99, all Mountain Warehouse

Right: Compass Men’s Beanie, £7.99; Snowdon Men’s Micro Fleece, £14.99; Winter Trek II Men’s Trousers, £29.99, all Mountain Warehouse

On the streets or on the slopes, a fleece base layer will come in very handy.

Uniqlo Men Ultra Light Down Seamless Hooded Parka, £69.90

Super-warm and stylish, a minimalist puffer-style jacket is a cold weather essential.

Superdry Men’s Rookie Heavy Weather Parka Jacket, £129.99

With its fleece lining and detachable faux fur trim, this orange jacket stands out.

River Island Men’s Purple Long Sleeve Hoodie, £25

Swap your usual black hoodie for a punchy purple this winter when you head outdoors.

Adidas F/1.3 Le Shoes, £109.95

With their chainsaw-grip soles, these hard wearing mid-cut trainers will keep you active.

FatFace Anna Plain Knit Beanie, £9.50

Brighten up a winter hiking ensemble with a flash of cheering sunshine yellow.

Oliver Bonas Rainbow Shimmer Stripe Knitted Scarf, £39

Needing a mood boost? The stripes on this cosy scarf will make you smile.

Burton White Off Teal Chevron Beanie, £14

Sporty zig-zag stripes and a vintage colour palette make this hat a retro winner.

