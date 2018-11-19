The 'coatigan' is the perfect autumn cover up - here's why

19th Nov 18 | Fashion

Make this hybrid hero the star of your wardrobe, says Freya Sanders.

With temperatures not yet chilly enough to demand a parka, a new portmanteau trend is taking centre-stage: The cardicoat – or ‘coatigan’. It feels like a cardigan but looks like a coat; it’s light but long, snuggly but stylish.

Layers are the key to staying comfortable and chic in autumn, and the cardicoat leaves room for plenty.

On a mild day, it can be thrown over a light shirt. As mid-winter approaches, a thick knit and a mighty scarf can be added without making it a squeeze.

In fact, the coatigan’s versatility knows no bounds: It can be layered with a smart turtleneck and chinos for work, or a slouchy tee and skinny jeans for casual weekend wear.

The only rule to bear in mind is that, because this kind of knit is loose and oversized, it’s best teamed with fitted items, otherwise it might swallow up your silhouette.

The best thing about the cardicoat is that it’s breezy and breathable, and easier to slip on and off than your average winter jacket.

That means no more wild temperature variations on your commute – the coatigan is cosy enough to keep out the chill on the walk to the bus stop, but not so heavy that the journey itself is horribly sweaty.

If that’s not enough reasons to invest in one, take a look at our pick of the best cardicoats on the high street….

model wearing Monsoon Brooklyn Boucle Coatigan, Aubrey Sequin Midi Dress
(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Brooklyn Boucle Coatigan, £50 (was £70); Aubrey Sequin Midi Dress, £99

Evans Black Check Print Coatigan
(Evans/PA)

Evans Black Check Print Coatigan, £33.60 (was £42)

Lipsy Tipped Cardigan
(Lipsy/PA)

Lipsy Tipped Cardigan, £38, Next

model wearing Pure Collection Toccato Ribbed Coatigan in Soft Oyster; Relaxed Washed Silk Blouse in Ivory; Fancy Leather Belt; Slim Leg Jeans
(Pure Collection/PA)

Pure Collection Toccato Ribbed Coatigan in Soft Oyster, £170; Relaxed Washed Silk Blouse in Ivory, £120; Fancy Leather Belt, £50; Slim Leg Jeans, £90

Wallis Black Waterfall Coatigan
(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Black Waterfall Coatigan, £30 (was £42)

Topshop Leopard Print Mix Cardigan
(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Leopard Print Mix Cardigan, £39

Roman Originals Brown Patchwork Coatigan
(Roman Originals/PA)

Roman Originals Brown Patchwork Coatigan, £45

Wallis Burgundy Tassel Detail Coatigan
(Wallis/PA)

Wallis Burgundy Tassel Detail Coatigan, £33.60 (was £42)

Tu at Sainsbury's Grey Longline Coatigan
(Tu at Sainsbury’s/PA)

Tu at Sainsbury’s Grey Longline Coatigan, £28

15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

Good time to take step back from Kingsman, says Taron Egerton
HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
People with THESE names are said to be the clumsiest
Holly Willoughby catches the sun after I'm A Celebrity debut
Holly Willoughby catches the sun after I'm A Celebrity debut

