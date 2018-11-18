15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life

15 great gifts for all the wonder-women in your life18th Nov 18 | Beauty
Claire Spreadbury makes your Christmas shopping trip easy with these top pressie picks.
1. The little sexy something
AND/OR Harper Star Body, £45, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)
2. The cute jewellery option
Red Fan Dangles Tassels earrings, £24, Lual at Amazon Handmade (amazon.co.uk)
3. The heavenly handbag
J.Crew Suede Buckle Cross Body Bag in Warm Blush, £158, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)
4. The new favourite sweatshirt
Be Happy Sweatshirt, £60, Fearne for Cath Kidston
5. The quirky candle
Gin & Tonic Vineyard Candle, £17.99, Prezzybox (prezzybox.com)
6. The ultimate diary
Original 2019 Daily Planner in Boho, £46, Hello Day (hellodayplanner.com)
7. The cosy new PJs
Hideaway Pyjama Set, £89, Yawn (loveyawn.com)
8. The girls’ night out gadget
Instax SQ6 camera in Blush Gold, £113, Currys PC World (currys.co.uk)
9. The must-have scent
Jo Malone London Pomegranate Noir Limited Edition Cologne, £96, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)
10. The New Year glasses
Deco Coupe Glasses, £24 for a set of two, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)
11. The perfect party dress
MW by Matthew Williamson Dress, £69, Debenhams (debenhams.com)
12. The ultimate home accessory
NCYP Handmade Gold Copper Brass Tabletop Geometric Pentagon Ball Shape Open Terrarium, £22.99, Amazon (amazon.co.uk)
13. The jean jacket to die for
Denim & Bone ‘Be True To You’ Blue Bird Embroidered Denim Jacket, £210, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)
14. The lamp for lounging
Ero Velvet Tassle Table Lamp, £65, Oliver Bonas (oliverbonas.com)
15. The something a little bit wonderful
House Of Hooray Wonderful Pennant Shaped Cushion, £59.95, Not On The High Street (notonthehighstreet.com)
© Press Association 2018