15 of the best boys' toys and treats for Christmas

17th Nov 18 | Fashion

Claire Spreadbury rounds up her favourite festive gifts for the guys.

b7f37970-65c9-456a-be97-4003001f780b

1. The most stylish camera

PANASONIC GX800 CAMERA
(Panasonic/PA)

Lumix DC-GX800 Camera, £379.99, Panasonic (www.panasonic.com/uk)

2. The velvet blazer

Men's burgundy velvet blazer
(M&S/PA)

M&S Collection Textured Tailored Fit Jacket, £99, Marks & Spencer (marksandspencer.com)

3. The ultimate beer glasses

A selection of different beer glasses
(Lakeland/PA)

Vacu Vin Beer Tasting Glass Gift Set, £29.99, Lakeland (lakeland.co.uk)

4. The top-performing headphones

Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise Cancelling Wireless Over Ear Headphones
(John Lewis/PA)

Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise Cancelling Wireless Over Ear Headphones in Soft Gold, £329.99, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)

5. The floral tee

Ellesse floral T-shirt
(Ellesse/PA)

Labaro Oversized T-shirt, £28, Ellesse (ellesse.co.uk)

6. The shiny new DAB

Pure DAB radio
(Pure/PA)

Pure Evoke C-D6 DAB+/FM Bluetooth Clock Radio in Walnut, £229, Currys PC World (currys.co.uk)

7. The sleek fitness watch

The Garmin Vivomove HR
(Garmin/PA)

Vivomove HR in Onyx Black with Tan Suede Band, £259.99, Garmin (buy.garmin.com)

8. The classy cologne

Jo Malone cologne duo for men
(Jo Malone/PA)

Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Black Cedarwood & Juniper Duo, £109, Jo Malone (jomalone.co.uk)

9. The ultimate Dr Martens boots

Dr Martens boots
(Kent & Curwen/PA)

1490 Kent & Curwen Dr Martens in Oxblood Vintage, £195, Dr Martens (drmartens.com)

10. The poshest miniatures

A cracker filled with Molten Brown toiletries
(Molten Brown/PA)

Distinguished Treats Cracker, £20 Molton Brown (moltonbrown.co.uk)

11. The artisan slippers

Nauseni slippers
(Nauseni/PA)

Artisan Slippers, £55, Nauseni (nauseni.org)

12. The perfect stripe

Orlebar Brown Sammy striped long-sleeved T-shirt
(Orlebar Brown/PA)

Sammy Navy/Cloud/Hacienda Classic-Fit T-Shirt, £95, Orlebar Brown (orlebarbrown.com)

13. The best socks money can buy

Donald Trump socks
(Firebox/PA)

Trump Socks, £29.99, Firebox (firebox.com)

14. The coolest gin

Roku gin
(Roku/PA)

Roku Gin, £30, Waitrose (waitrose.com)

15. The designer sunnies

Ray Ban aviators
(Vision Express/PA)

Ray-Ban Sunglasses, £139, Vision Express (visionexpress.com)

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys

7 things to do in Qatar - host of the next football World Cup
7 things to do in Qatar - host of the next football World Cup

HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease
HSE issues URGENT warning following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease

SNOW forecast to hit Ireland as NEW Beast from the East swoops in

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode

Corrie fans were OUTRAGED following last night's episode
[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet

[PIC] Lidl MOCK John Lewis advert with HILARIOUS tweet
[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home

[WARNING] Irish family of 10 rushed to hospital after narrowly escaping FRIGHTENING tragedy at home
Argos Ireland reveal huge sale with some INCREDIBLE offers

Argos Ireland reveal huge sale with some INCREDIBLE offers
Argos Ireland reveal huge sale with some INCREDIBLE offers

[PIC] Shoppers are going CRAZY over THIS christmas party outfit from Penneys