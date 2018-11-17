15 of the best boys' toys and treats for Christmas

15 of the best boys' toys and treats for Christmas17th Nov 18 | Fashion
Claire Spreadbury rounds up her favourite festive gifts for the guys.
1. The most stylish camera
Lumix DC-GX800 Camera, £379.99, Panasonic (www.panasonic.com/uk)
2. The velvet blazer
M&S Collection Textured Tailored Fit Jacket, £99, Marks & Spencer (marksandspencer.com)
3. The ultimate beer glasses
Vacu Vin Beer Tasting Glass Gift Set, £29.99, Lakeland (lakeland.co.uk)
4. The top-performing headphones
Bowers & Wilkins PX Noise Cancelling Wireless Over Ear Headphones in Soft Gold, £329.99, John Lewis (johnlewis.com)
5. The floral tee
Labaro Oversized T-shirt, £28, Ellesse (ellesse.co.uk)
6. The shiny new DAB
Pure Evoke C-D6 DAB+/FM Bluetooth Clock Radio in Walnut, £229, Currys PC World (currys.co.uk)
7. The sleek fitness watch
Vivomove HR in Onyx Black with Tan Suede Band, £259.99, Garmin (buy.garmin.com)
8. The classy cologne
Wood Sage & Sea Salt and Black Cedarwood & Juniper Duo, £109, Jo Malone (jomalone.co.uk)
9. The ultimate Dr Martens boots
1490 Kent & Curwen Dr Martens in Oxblood Vintage, £195, Dr Martens (drmartens.com)
10. The poshest miniatures
Distinguished Treats Cracker, £20 Molton Brown (moltonbrown.co.uk)
11. The artisan slippers
Artisan Slippers, £55, Nauseni (nauseni.org)
12. The perfect stripe
Sammy Navy/Cloud/Hacienda Classic-Fit T-Shirt, £95, Orlebar Brown (orlebarbrown.com)
13. The best socks money can buy
Trump Socks, £29.99, Firebox (firebox.com)
14. The coolest gin
Roku Gin, £30, Waitrose (waitrose.com)
15. The designer sunnies
Ray-Ban Sunglasses, £139, Vision Express (visionexpress.com)
