BBC show finds retailers selling animal fur labelled as fake - here's how to spot the real thing

There are three key ways to tell the difference.

In the world of designer fashion, brands have been clamouring to jump on the fur-free bandwagon this year, with Burberry, Versace, Michael Kors, Gucci and, most recently, Jean Paul Gaultier banning the use of animal fur in future collections.

On the high street, the majority of retailers have had anti-fur policies in place for years, but a new investigation by BBC’s Watchdog Live has found clothes and accessories made with fox, rabbit and raccoon dog are being sold by shops and websites that claim to be fur-free.

After being contacted by a viewer concerned about a bobble hat she bought on eBay that was labelled as faux, the programme carried out tests with a textiles expert and found four supposedly fur-free retailers selling real fur.

(BBC/PA)

At TK Maxx, a handbag made with fox fur and shoes made with raccoon dog bobbles were purchased and Amazon was also found to be selling hats with raccoon dog bobbles. Fashion brands Missy Empire and AX Paris were both selling items made with rabbit fur.

All four retailers have responded to say they have removed the items identified and are making every effort to enforce their fur-free policies as far as possible.

While eBay, which doesn’t have a no-fur policy, says items should be accurately described and has asked the seller to amend or remove the listing.

(BBC/PA)

A spokesperson for TK Maxx said: “Despite our robust processes, an error can occasionally occur, which may result in an item containing real fur being found in our stores.

“As soon as this is brought to our attention, we immediately take action to remove the item from sale and review the journey of that particular product to learn from the error.”

Clearly, these retailers aren’t intentionally selling real fur, but some garments are slipping through the cracks, so how can you be sure you’re not unknowingly wearing a dead rabbit, fox or raccoon dog?

(BBC/PA)

“All animal fibres have particular structural features. And it’s the actual nature and characteristic of these which determines the species of origin. These fibres are very distinctive once under the microscope,” says Watchdog’s fur expert Dr Phil Greaves.

But you don’t need a microscope to determine the difference between real and faux fur – you just need to look at certain elements.

Humane Society International UK suggests three ways to test if your bobble hat, coat or handbag is faux or not. Follow the step by step guide and video below to find out how…

1. The Tips Test

Real fur tapers to a thin point at the end (unless it’s been sheared), whereas faux fur tips are blunt where the material has been cut in manufacturing. Look closely at the tips first.

2. The Roots Test

Faux fur is attached to woven fabric, whereas the base of real fur is an animal’s skin (leather). Push back the fur and examine the roots.

3. The Burn Test

This test should only be done on an item you own, not in a shop. Cut off a few hairs and burn them. If the fur melts into a little ball and smells like burnt plastic, it’s fake, but if it singes and smells like burnt human hair, it’s real.

