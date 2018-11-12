Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Rita Ora: All the best looks from the E! People's Choice Awards

In fact, Rita Ora turned up in not one, but two outfits.

Unlike awards ceremonies such as the Grammys or Golden Globes, the E! People’s Choice Awards is a bit different, as all the winners are voted for by fans.

Even though it might not have *quite* the same prestige as the Oscars, last night’s event still had a star-studded red carpet. The awards are held in LA, so there was a sombre tone to the night, as it’s not far from where deadly California wildfires are still raging.

Many people paid tribute to this during the event, which was still uplifting despite the news. Everyone from the Kardashians to Victoria Beckham and Nicki Minaj picked up awards last night, so obviously they had to dress for the occasion.

Here are some of the most eye-catching outfits from the awards…

Monochromatic ensembles

Actor and talkshow host Busy Philipps went full goth princess for the evening, wearing a long sleeve Christian Siriano gown with a fluffy tulle skirt. Bonus points for the fact she wore floral Doc Martens, which were presumably far more comfy than the usual vertiginous heels.

Victoria Beckham picked up the award for fashion icon wearing an all-white power suit, of her own design. It’s been a big year for Beckham as she celebrates the 10th anniversary of her eponymous label, which she says is “about empowering women through fashion”.

You can guarantee two key things from a Balmain dress: It will be short and it will be sparkly. Gwen Stefani’s outfit ticked both of these boxes, with the extra bonus of parts of it also being sheer. She posed with actor Mae Whitman, who wore a white blazer dress.

Glitz and glamour

Not only did @RitaOra grace the #PCAs red carpet, she’ll be peforming tonight too! You’re not going to want to miss this. pic.twitter.com/rXXGVUHKMt — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) November 12, 2018

Rita Ora brought sex appeal to the red carpet in her periwinkle blue Versace outfit with gold accents. The dress had a thigh-high slit revealing long matching boots, too.

E! presenter Giuliana Rancic went full glitz in this asymmetrical blazer dress from Bao Tranchi. Tranchi describes the material as “silver electric snakeskin” which actually sums up the vibe pretty well.

We’re not sure if it constitutes ‘glitz and glamour’ but Kim Kardashian certainly wasn’t feeling shy or retiring in her outfit. She wore a sheer stripy vintage Jean Paul Gaultier dress, which was as body-con as you can get.

Nicki Minaj wore a custom-made Versace dress to pick up the award for female artist of the year, and it really had it all, from sparkles to sheer panels and buckles. Top that off with pink hair and you’ve really got everything going on.

Pops of colour

Riverdale actor Camila Mendes kept the monochrome theme of the red carpet going, but mixed things up a bit with a splash of yellow, with her midi-dress by Italian fashion house Etro.

Actor and comedian Retta (right, beside her Good Girls castmates Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman), really pushed the boat out with her green outfit with neon accents showing that, depsite the ‘naked’ trend, you can still have fashion fun with long skirts and high necklines.

Ora also performed at the event, which obviously warrants a costume change. This time, she kept the colour just as bright with an all red everything look.

