6 Duchess of Sussex-worthy blazer dresses to take you from day to night

6th Nov 18 | Fashion

Make like Meghan in a tailored dress, says Katie Wright.

Tailoring is a big part of the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe.

The 37-year-old is frequently seen in a sharp suit jacket, paired with tuxedo trousers or skinny jeans (we loved the oversized white pinstripe blazer she rocked in Sydney recently), but one of the coolest tailored looks she’s worn this year was a dress, rather than separates.

Gala performance of Hamilton
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London, before attending a gala performance of the musical Hamilton, in support of Sentebale (Dan Charity/PA)

To attend a charity gala performance of Hamilton in London in August, Meghan chose a black double-breasted tuxedo dress by Canadian brand Judith & Charles and she looked fabulous, keeping the rest of her ensemble simple, with black high-heeled courts and a box clutch bag.

Meghan’s look perfectly demonstrates why the blazer dress trend has really taken off in the last year; a tailored frock is so easy to style, because it doesn’t require any adornment – just heels and a bag.

As we edge ever closer to Christmas, the blazer dress really comes into its own, because it’s the ideal day-to-night piece – all you need to do is swap your shoes, grab a clutch and you’re party-ready.

What else can we learn from Meghan’s look? We know the former actress favours neutral hues when it comes to tailoring (khaki is about as ‘bright’ as it gets for the Duchess), but we’re also loving some of the jewel-toned and sparkly blazer dresses that will be in Christmas fashion collections. Plus, there are some gorgeous sleeveless varieties, too.

We’ve rounded up six of the best blazer dresses in the shops right now…

model wearing Boohoo Buckle Detail Wrap Blazer Dress
(Boohoo/PA)

1. Boohoo Buckle Detail Wrap Blazer Dress, £20

River Island Black Bodycon Wrap Tux Mini Dress
(River Island/PA)

2. River Island Black Bodycon Wrap Tux Mini Dress, £65

PrettyLittleThing Petite Dusky Pink Gold Button Blazer Dress,
(PrettyLittleThing/PA)

3. PrettyLittleThing Petite Dusky Pink Gold Button Blazer Dress, £25

Glamorous Black Satin Blazer Dress
(Glamorous/PA)

4. Glamorous Black Satin Blazer Dress, £56

Lipsy Tailored Multiway Dress
(Lipsy/PA)

5. Lipsy Tailored Multiway Dress, £34, Next

Very Michelle Keegan Green Tux Dress
(Very/PA)

6. Very Michelle Keegan Green Tux Dress, £50 – currently reduced from £70

Mothercare Ireland launch INCREDIBLE offer ahead of the festive rush