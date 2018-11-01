'Midaxi' skirts are big news for autumn - here's how to style this tricky trend

'Midaxi' skirts are big news for autumn - here's how to style this tricky trend1st Nov 18 | Fashion
This catwalk favourite is now huge on the high street, says Katie Wright.
You’ve heard of the midi, and of course the maxi. Well now there’s a new skirt in town: The ‘midaxi’.
Confused? Don’t be. A midaxi is the kind of skirt that falls significantly below the knee but definitely isn’t really long enough to be categorised as a maxi, hence the portmanteau.
The in-between trend featured heavily on the AW18 catwalks, where hemlines swished seductively around models’ calves everywhere from Lanvin and Emilia Wickstead – making a case for the elegant evening midaxi skirt – to Simone Rocha and JW Anderson, where asymmetrical and hanky hems wowed the London Fashion Week crowd.
There’s lots of variety with midaxi-length skirts on the high street, too.
Pleats are very popular. A satin or faux leather skirt is versatile choice for autumn – wear it with slouchy boots and knitwear by day, or heels and an off-the-shoulder top for evening.
As for prints, stripes add a sporty feel, or you can tap into the animal print trend and pair your skirt with a block colour blouse or jumper.
On the catwalks, tights were nowhere to be seen though, and if you team your midaxi skirt with calf or knee-high boots, you might not need them.
But if you can’t face going bare-legged in winter, try a pair of statement sheer tights, such as polka dots.
Ready to shop your perfect midaxi skirt? Here’s our pick of the high street’s best takes on the trend…
Oliver Bonas Tinsel Rainbow Sparkle Jumper, £59.50; Silver Contrast Pleated Skirt, £65 (earrings and boots, stylist’s own)
Evans Jumper, £26; Black Floral Print Asymmetric Skirt, currently reduced to £15 from £32; Extra Wide Fit Black Kitten Heels Ankle Boots, £42
Miss Selfridge Black Plain Beret Hat, currently reduced to £8 from £10; Burgundy Embroidered Sweatshirt, reduced to £21 from £30; Black Velvet Pleated Skirt, reduced to £28 from £35; Black Alexa Stud Military Boots, reduced to £36 from £45
Sosandar Snake Print Pleated Skirt, £49
Glamorous Mustard Pink Stripe Skirt, £28
George Burnt Orange Asymmetric Skirt, £14, Asda
M&S Collection Colour Block Satin Pleated Skirt, £39.50
Lipsy Satin Leopard Wrap Skirt, £42, Next
Monsoon Poppy PU Skirt, £60
Hush Evie Skirt, £65
