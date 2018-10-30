Pride of Britain Awards: how celebrities brought the drama to the red carpet

From glitter to floor-length LBD glamour, here's our pick of the most gorgeous dresses.

Last night saw the Pride of Britain Awards, an event which honours the nations’s unsung heroes. Even though ordinary people were in the spotlight, plenty of celebs were on hand to help the proceedings along. And, of course, they brought the glitz and glamour to the red carpet, led by host Carol Vorderman.

Celebrities from Holly Willoughby to Ayda Field glammed up in hot seasonal trends to celebrate Britain’s unsung heroes. Here’s our pick of the best dressed.

Glittery

Sure, October might be a bit early to start the Christmas-style festivities, but that didn’t stop many celebrities walking the red carpet in head-to-toe sparkles. Dani Dyer wore a nude glittery gown which gave us old Hollywood vibes.

Ellie Goulding went for more of an edgy look, with a black and gold mini wrap dress, and black ankle boots completing the rocker outfit.

Never one to shy away from a princess moment, Holly Willoughby wore a Jenny Packham gown with a beaded bodice and a tutu skirt. And when you’ve got such a romantic skirt, there’s really only one thing to do with it…

Winter chic

Sparkles are often synonymous with the party season, but it’s freezing cold right now, so many celebrities wisely opted for long-sleeved gowns.

Caroline Flack wore a particularly vampy black velvet Alexandre Vauthier dress.

Ayda Field was also wearing a big designer on the night – Alexander McQueen. The delicate red beading on the shoulders of her dress perfectly complement the poppy.

Wearing João Rôlo Couture, Katie Piper was on the judging panel this year, and brought the drama with netting, feathers and beading.

Sleek and simple

You really can’t go wrong with an LBD (long black dress in this instance). Alexandra Burke well and truly knows this, wearing a sleek and classic black gown for the event.

Una Healy also recognises the power of an LBD – but her outfit was taken up a notch with beading and a sheer skirt, which paired perfectly with her slicked-back hair.

There was something of a Saturdays reunion last night, what with Healy joined by new This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes, Frankie Bridge and Mollie King (they were sadly missing Vanessa White). Humes went full Hollywood glamour in her velvet Raquel Balencia dress with beading on the bodice and a split up the thigh.

