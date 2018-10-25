Meghan spotted with LABEL hanging out: What is the etiquette around clothing labels anyway?

The Duchess of Sussex rarely puts a well-heeled foot wrong, but it was hard to miss the label hanging out of her designer dress as she arrived in Tonga.

While pregnant Meghan looked stunning in her Self-Portrait dress with blue stilettos and black clutch bag, footage captured a stray tag hanging from the hem of her red dress.

So, while we all love a designer label, we have the answers on how to avoid any fashion blunders when you wear something for the first time…

Should you snip labels out straightaway?



Always. While no one does fast fashion better than Zara, their labels are a faff! And not just one of them, a whole bunch of tags to scratch and itch on every item. Straight to the scissors, just be careful to cut close enough to the seam without nipping the fabric.

Should you stop someone on the street and tuck theirs in if they have a label poking out?

I once spotted a chap wearing a smart suit jacket with the thread in the shape of an X securing the vent clearly visible. It was first thing in the morning and I decided to do him a favour and let him know he’d neglected to cut the stitches out. But when I tapped him on the shoulder and drew attention to the thread, he looked embarrassed and couldn’t get away from me quick enough. So the answer’s no.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at Fua’amotu Airport, Tonga, on day one of the royal couple’s visit to Tonga (PA)

What if it’s a friend or work colleague?

Yes. They’ll thank you. For instance, there’s nothing worse than an off-the-shoulder dress with the tag hanging out, it’ll divert attention from those nice bronzed shoulders.

If you cut the label out, how are you meant to know how to wash it later?

It’s a conundrum. Chances are you’ll think, ‘Ah yes, I’ll remember that’s hand wash only’ or, ‘Mmm, expensive on the dry cleaning bill.’ Trick of the trade is to have a special place to keep them (a shoe box works well). Too much fuss? Carefully pin the tag back until wash day or say, ‘To hell with it,’ – washing instructions are more guidelines than rules, unless it’s a very delicate fabric.

(Thinkstock/PA)

Should we be buying clothes with ‘tagless labels’?

Tag printing is a great alternative for sewn-in labels. Brands such as Gap and Victoria’s Secret are right on point by printing directly onto clothes, sportswear and underwear.

When is it OK to have a label showing?

When it’s meant to be seen. Think Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Dior – you can spot the logo a mile away. After all, half the thrill of splashing out on an expensive handbag or heel is the tickle of excitement you get when you show it off for the first time. Flashbulb or no flashbulb.





© Press Association 2018