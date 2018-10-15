Meghan's pregnant with her first child: 5 maternity fashion lessons she can learn from other royals

Meghan's pregnant with her first child: 5 maternity fashion lessons she can learn from other royals15th Oct 18 | Fashion
Well, it's official, and we're going to be seeing a lot more of Meghan's baby bump in the coming months, say Katie Wright and Sam Wylie-Harris.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first child in spring next year, to the delight of the couple, the royal family – and fashion watchers everywhere.
We can’t wait to see how Meghan does pregnancy style, while we suspect many maternity brands and designer labels will also be eagerly hoping to grab the headlines when she makes her baby bump public.
The pressing questions we have include: Will it be bespoke Givenchy for every occasion? Will she wear heels? Will she work the messy bun look?
And – most importantly of all – with all eyes peeled for even the tiniest hint of a bump, will the duchess break the royal mould and step out in denim, or embrace the current trend for leather dresses?
Focus on Meghan’s fashion has been fevered ever since she and Harry – who married in May and have just arrived in Sydney, Australia to begin their first overseas tour – started dating. Now it’s sure to ramp up.
The Duchess of Cambridge was named the biggest royal style influencer earlier this year by eBay, in large part down to what she wore while pregnant with Prince Louis, so 2019 could be the year Meghan takes over.
Now a mother of three, Kate has mastered maternity dressing, and she’s not the only member of the Royal family who could teach Meghan a thing or two about staying stylish over the next nine months.
Here, we look at five maternity fashion lessons Meghan can learn from other glamorous royals…
1. It’s all about coats
With three children all born in spring or summer, Kate’s always been pregnant during winter and now Meghan will be as well, so she’d do well to stock up on Kate’s maternity must-have: Coats.
Knee-length wool or tweed coats with an empire waist are Kate’s favourites, and as well designer styles from the likes of Catherine Walker and Dolce and Gabbana, she has also been pictured wearing high street brands like Boden and Seraphine.
Going back to the Eighties, Princess Anne knew the power of a fabulous overcoat too, choosing cape and swing styles while she was heavily pregnant with daughter Zara Tindall.
2. Don’t be afraid to go glam
One of the Duchess of Cambridge’s best ever evening looks came earlier this year when she was seven months pregnant with Prince Louis. She wore a stunning blush pink custom made Alexander McQueen gown with cape overlay at a state dinner in Norway in February.
Rather than tone down her red carpet style while pregnant, Kate continues to go uber-glam, showcasing British designers and truly glowing in gorgeous gowns.
3. Embrace bright colours
We know Meghan loves neutral colours – bottle green and burgundy are about as bright as it gets for the mum-to-be.
But wouldn’t it be wonderful if she followed in the footsteps of Kate, Zara and even her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, with an array of colourful ensembles during her pregnancy?
4. Keep it classic for the big reveal
For each of the appearances on the steps of the Lindo Wing to introduce her latest bundle of joy to the world, the Duchess of Cambridge has chosen a simple bespoke frock by Jenny Packham in a primary colour.
Kate knows that photos from the day will go far and wide, so she has a fail-safe formula and sticks to it. Meghan could benefit from doing the same – we predict she’ll choose Givenchy, her go-to designer for high profile occasions, for her own big reveal.
5. Heels are a must
Many mums-to-be would (quite rightly) use the excuse of carrying a child to forgo high heels for as long as possible, or at least scale down to a kitten heel.
Not the royals. For public appearances throughout her three pregnancies, Kate has worn her signature nude heels, occasionally swapping for wedges in summer, while Zara strode into Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May all smiles in a pair of impressively high stilettos.
© Press Association 2018