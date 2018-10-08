Video: The style evolution of Princess Eugenie, ahead of her wedding

Harry and William's cousin is getting married this week.

In the second royal wedding of the year, Princess Eugenie of York will marry tequila brand manager Jack Brooksbank in Windsor on Friday.

These days the 28-year-old attends red carpet events and official engagements in designer attire, but many will remember when her mother Sarah, the Duchess of York, dressed Eugenie and sister Beatrice in cute matching outfits.

Eugenie and her sister appeared to wear matching outfits for most of their childhood (Tim Ockenden/Andrew Stuart/PA)

We’ve watched Eugenie’s fashion sense evolve as she’s grown up, and now an art gallery executive, she has a stylish wardrobe to match her high-flying lifestyle.

Just like older sister Beatrice, she loves a bold hat for a wedding or Royal Ascot, which she attends most years, and is often seen in pretty floral prints. But some of her most chic fashion choices include the bright blue Vivienne Westwood dress she wore to Kate and William’s wedding, and the light blue Gainsbourg dress for Meghan and Harry’s nuptials.

We can’t wait to see what designer she chooses for her own big day.

