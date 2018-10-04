This season's 5 biggest bag trends

After something stylish to lug your stuff around this autumn and winter? Katie Wright's here to carry you through the best new looks.

It’s all about animal print and Seventies vibes on the fashion front for autumn, but what’s going down in the accessories department?

When it comes to bags, some similar themes emerged on the catwalks and now that the high street collections are landing, we can see how the designer looks have trickled down and what’s on offer in the more affordable price category.

Laura Ashley Morello Crocodile Tote Bag, currently reduced to £36 from £45; Camel Brown City Coat, reduced to £120 from £150; Ruby Regular Slim Leg Trouser, £60; Leopard Print Tie-Neck Blouse, £60 (Laura Ashley/PA)

Craving some new arm candy? Here are the five major bag trends you need to know about now, and where to shop them…

1. Animal print bags

Autumn’s biggest clothing trend extends to accessories too, with leopard the dominant print on bags at Max Mara and Loewe, while zebra stripes and snakeskin were also popular on the catwalks.

A feline frock is one of the key pieces of the season. Double down on the trend by teaming your midi dress with an animal print cross-body bag.

(Marks and Spencer/PA)

Marks and Spencer Collection Dress, £55; Collection Animal Print Cross Body Bag, £35

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Leopard Cross Body Bag, currently reduced to £20 from £25; Black Motif Sweat Top, £24; Indigo Billie High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans, reduced to £22.40 from £28; Wide Fit Leopard ‘Motion’ Ankle-Boots, £30

2. Saddle bags

Part of the season’s overarching Seventies theme, saddle bags have galloped onto the fashion map for autumn – in no small part thanks to the return of Dior’s iconic design, which has been reinvented in a sleek, minimal style.

Chloe’s equestrian-obsessed collection has been a big influence too, so now the high street is awash with shiny semi-circle bags with gold ring details.

(Very/PA)

V by Very Priya Croc Saddle Bag, £25

(Simply Be/PA)

Simply Be Ring Detail Saddle Bag, £32

3. Mock croc bags

Leopard may be the print of the season but when it comes to texture, crocrodile is on top. Front row fashionistas have been snapping up glossy clutches and box bags from cult labels, like Rejina Pyo and Nanushka.

The great thing about thing about this trend is that it looks expensive even when your bag isn’t – a mock croc tote is the perfect workwear staple.

(Laura Ashley/PA)

Laura Ashley Morello Crocodile Tote Bag, currently reduced to £26 from £45

(Next/PA)

Next Dark Green Bucket Bag, £36

4. Faux fur bags

Faux fur coats are back in a major way for winter – and fluffy bags were big news on the catwalks, from Giambattista Valli and Dries Van Noten’s natural tones and textures to Balenciaga and Moschino’s fake fuchsia fluff.

If you’re feeling the Seventies vibes this season then a tonal faux fur bag will serve you well, but if you just want a bit of fluff to play with then a bright and cosy clutch is all you need.

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Karine Patchwork Faux Fur Tote Bag, £49.50

(Next/PA)

Next Grey Faux Fur Hobo Bag, £36

5. Sparkly bags

Obviously, we all need a roomy tote or shoulder bag for carting around everyday essentials, but after dark is when we can really have fun with accessories. And that’s what the likes of Tom Ford, Chanel and Emilia Wickstead are encouraging us to do this season, with their tiny, glitzy purses.

Covered in sequins and crystals, these bags are small on size but big on impact. Practical? No. Pretty? Oh yes.

(Cath Kidston/PA)

Cath Kidston Snow White Apple Wristlet Bag, £48

(Dune/PA)

Dune London Beautey Bag, £70

