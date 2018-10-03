Meghan just wore one of autumn's biggest trends - and of course she looked amazing

3rd Oct 18 | Fashion

The Duchess of Sussex gives leather skirts the royal seal of approval - and hers is still available to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first official visit to Sussex

Today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making their first official joint visit to Sussex itself, stopping by Chichester, Bognor, Brighton and Peacehaven as part of their trip.

Arriving at historic Edes House in Chichester this morning Meghan looked stylish as ever in a camel Armani coat, but the most interesting part of the 37-year-old’s ensemble is her Hugo Boss skirt.

The Duchess of Sussex during a walkabout at Edes House, West Street, Chichester, as part of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's joint official visit to Sussex. (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex arrives at the University of Chichester, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, as part of her first joint official visit to Sussex.
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

In dark green leather, the £369 pencil skirt – which is currently still available on the Hugo Boss website – ticks several major trend boxes for autumn/winter.

Hugo Boss green leather skirt as seen on the Duchess of Sussex
(Hugo Boss/PA)

Skirts were a huge trend on the AW18 catwalks, particularly longer lengths, while leather (and faux leather) dresses were seen at Stella McCartney, Victoria Beckham and Givenchy (the house that created Meghan’s wedding gown).

The former actress paired her skirt with a black silk shirt (£69) from And Other Stories, completing the look with a pair of her signature nude stiletto heels.

And Other Stories black silk shirt
(And Other Stories/PA)

Want to get your hands on a skirt like Meghan’s but without the designer price tag? Sosandar does a very similar dark green belted leather pencil skirt for £139.

Sosandar green leather skirt
(Sosandar/PA)

In the Dorothy Perkins AW18 range you’ll find a shorter green PU (made from polyurethane) mini skirt for just £22.

Dorothy Perkins green PU skirt
(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Or for a serious bargain you can get this high-waisted faux leather version from Isawitfirst.com for £15.

Isawitfirst green faux leather skirt
(Isawitfirst/PA)

Just add a black shirt, camel coat and nude heels and you’ve got the royal leather look sorted.

[PICS] Youre going to see this fab dress from Penneys EVERYWHERE this season
Emmerdale fans sobbing as Chas and Paddy lose their baby in HEARTBREAKING scenes
Kate returns from maternity leave in the perfect off-duty autumn outfit

EXPLOSIVE week ahead in Corrie with two weddings, a car crash and a SHOCK death

Irish homeowners issued URGENT warning about new burglary trick

Michelle Keegan's winter wardrobe style advice as she launches a new collection with Very

