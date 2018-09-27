5 androgynous Instagrammers shaking up fashion

‘Androgyny’ can be interpreted in different ways – either as something or someone who has neither feminine or masculine characteristics, or both at the same time.

Back in the Nineties, androgyny was pretty much just seen as a woman wearing a suit. However, nowadays our interpretations of gender are broadening and becoming more fluid, and the fashion industry is taking notice.

There are fewer boundaries being made between male and female fashion – in fact, big brands like Burberry have stopped separating their mens and womenswear shows, and stars like Blake Lively will happily wear suits originally designed for men on the red carpet.

In light of this, we’ve collected some of the best gender-fluid accounts to follow on Instagram if you’d like a bit more androgynous sartorial inspiration in your life.

1. Doreen Pierre

Doreen Pierre (Dapper Penniless on Insta) lives in New York and saw a gap in the market for fashion bloggers aimed at people like her – and so her blog was born.

“As a queer woman of colour, I like my clothing to represent my confidence and individuality,” Pierre explains.

She also realised that a lot of what we see on Instagram is aspirational, and it can get a bit depressing when 99% of people can’t actually afford any of the looks.

That’s what makes Dapper Penniless so refreshing. Pierre explains: “I really stress the importance of buying within your means and making the best of it. I’m a firm believer that as you budget with basics you’ll start to realise what’s worth splurging for.”

2. Danielle Cooper

Danielle Cooper set up her blog and accompanying Instagram page ‘She’s a Gent’ to “cross barriers, merge ideas, and increase awareness for how anyone can dress”. As with others on this list, Cooper started posting pictures and blogging to show the possibilities of style outside of the binary.

Cooper’s style falls firmly on the masculine side of things – think crisp suiting, slouchy shirts and a penchant for loafers. As an added bonus, Cooper does a lot of travelling – so through her Instagram page you’ll be able to see her expressing her style all over the world, from New York to Florence.

3. Ari Fitz

YouTuber Ari Fitz is a queer black woman living in LA. She writes in Broadly about her struggles growing up fluctuating between dressing masc or femme, and realising well into her twenties she could be both. She writes: “I finally decided to really own the middle — to allow myself to exist at the center of femininity and masculinity.”

However, she adds: “Being someone who isn’t clearly masculine or feminine, I’m daily confronted with people who don’t understand me.” This encourages Fitz to be even more experimental with how she dresses, to express her personality as a black, queer, androgynous woman.

The result makes for an incredible Instagram feed – Fitz is a born model who’s unique style is edgy and follows no set of binary gender rules.

4. Harmony Boucher

Harmony Boucher is your classic millennial multi-hyphenate and counts herself as both a model and a musician. From the north of England, she shaved her head when she was nine and has embraced the androgynous look ever since.

On her Instagram page, Boucher flips between icy blonde and dark brown cropped hair, and you’ll be unlikely to see her in outfits that aren’t monochrome. Her fashion is both classic and very modern (not to mention her cheekbones are razor sharp).