Video: Richard Quinn brings London Fashion Week to a close in style

Richard Quinn was always going to find it difficult to trump his last show at London Fashion Week, when the Queen turned up, admired his collection and then presented him with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

But he needn’t have worried. After showcasing his latest designs for SS19 – an eclectic mix of puffy tulle minis, floral everything, oversized ruffles, big bows and exquisite animal print – the fashion crowd (including Anna Wintour and Tallia Storm on the frow) were decidedly happy, calling the show the ‘perfect end’ to London Fashion Week.

Here are some of the highlights…

