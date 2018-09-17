Riccardo Tisci debuts first collection for Burberry - here's everything you missed from the catwalk

Strangely, it was a celebrity-free zone but Tisci's first show was steeped in Burberry familiarity.

The stakes were high for Burberry’s new creative director Riccardo Tisci as he showed his debut collection for the brand at London Fashion Week today.

Even before the show, the new designer had made some significant changes – redesigning Burberry’s iconic logo and making the brand fur-free for the first time.

So did Tisci stick to Burberry classics like nova check and follow Christopher Bailey’s footsteps for his first spring/summer 2019 collection, or did he take a new direction altogether? Here’s what happened.

There were big names on the catwalk (but none in the frow)

Jourdan Dunn (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Burberry brand is known for using big names to model the clothes, Cara Delevingne often features on the catwalks. This time Kendall Jenner made her only appearance at any fashion week this season as one of the HUGE number of models weaving their ways around the walls and maze-like construction of the set. Adwoa Aboah, Jourdan Dunn and Natalia Vodianova also featured on the runway, but aside from some big names in fashion, like Anna Wintour, there wasn’t the usual A-list front row.

No celebrities at this @Burberry show. It’s a whole new era. #LFW — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) September 17, 2018

Tisci put his stamp on classic Burberry

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

True to Burberry’s traditions, there were classic coats – but with a Tisci twist. The first look was a trench with wide bandeau belt, a relatively stripped down version compared to the typical trench. The famous Burberry nova check was seen on pussy bow blouses and a coat, but didn’t feature heavily.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Neutral tones and wearable tailoring ruled the runway

There were approximately 50 shades of beige in a variety of fabrics, so if you have a penchant for colour or loud pattern, the collection might not be for you.

There was plenty of sleek, elegant lines, the tailoring was relaxed and very wearable – think clean, Scandi-style simplicity (particularly for the men’s pieces which featured a lot of pinstripes, dark greys and black). The tailored womenswear was very feminine, with a lot of high-waisted skirts in pencil and pleated varieties.

There was also a back-to-school vibe with childlike sandals and white socks – though socks were also paired with skyscraper stilettos.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

ALL THE BEIGE #Burberry — Seb Law (@sebulous) September 17, 2018

The final part of the show took a weird turn

Many fashion fans on Twitter said it felt like two different collections. For the first two-thirds, there was none of the edginess that we were used to with Christopher Bailey. But the final section featured zipped skirts, corset detailing dresses and a cow hide mini, which delivered a sexier, more experimental feel – and a definite departure from the Burberry of the past.

The final part of the show was even more of a contrast for the men’s clothes. There were giant smocks, bike locks around waists and a relaxed grungy vibe (all very un-Burberry).

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

So, my #Burberry vibes: ace first half, love the beige & clean tailored stuff. Feels fresh in a sea of guccification. Second half a bit all over the place but showed ideas are there for the future. Menswear was sharp but mostly pretty forgettable. Needed more Britishness. — Seb Law (@sebulous) September 17, 2018

There were some strange messages

One shirt was emblazoned with the words: ‘Why did they kill Bambi?’ There was also a British passport hanging from the neck of one of the models, which some put down to Brexit.

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Was that a red passport I just saw round the neck of a model at Tisci's first @Burberry show? A nod (and eff you) to the soon-to-be blue Brexit passports, perhaps… #LFW2018 #LFW #Burberry — Sarah Schijen (@SarahSchijen) September 17, 2018

The use of animal prints is a nice nod to @Burberry's decision to stop using fur in/on its clothing. #Burberry #LFW — Dan J Kroll (@DanJKroll) September 17, 2018

After a mixed bag that Burberry’s long-standing fans may take a while to digest, the show finished on an elegant note with a slew of simple black evening dresses featuring sequin detailing.

