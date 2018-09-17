What Kate and Meghan might wear from the fashion week catwalks next season

With New York Fashion Week behind us and London in full swing, there’s been plenty of designer garb to ogle and ponder which celebrities – or royals – we might see sporting the outfits in the near future.

Several of Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite designers have presented new spring/summer 2019 collections over the last two weeks, including Jenny Packham, Roland Mouret and Oscar de la Renta.

Some pieces (and entire collections) are undoubtedly far too OTT for official engagements – as much as we’d like to see royalty wearing a two-foot high headdress of feathers and trellis. Kate’s style is much more demure – you’ll rarely see her shoulders on display and the very highest a hemline will sit is at the knee. She sticks to what she knows works for her – empire lines, pretty prints and capped sleeves.

Kate in Jenny Packham and Meghan in Ralph Lauren (Nic Bothma/PA)

Meghan is more fashion-forward, but still has royal protocall to adhere to. She does show her shoulders though and experiments with different cuts – plus she’s the first female royal to regularly rock trouser suits at official engagements.

Here are some of the outfits shown by Kate and Meghan’s favourite designers that we think would look great on them.

Ralph Lauren

Meghan

(Diane Bondareff/AP)

Perfect for party season, and evening royal engagements, Ralph Lauren needs to send Meghan this black and red velvet gown. With its high, regal neckline reminiscent of her Stella McCartney reception dress, it’s also sleek and striking enough for Meghan to stand out. The dress featured in the designer’s 50th anniversary show at New York Fashion Week.

Kate

(Diane Bondareff/AP)

Kate must have an array of block colour coats for winter in her wardrobe and this scarlet Ralph Lauren number might find itself onto the Duchess’ shoulders too. Hands up who wants to see Princess Charlotte twinning in the mini version?

Roland Mouret

Meghan

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The Duchess of Sussex has been flying the flag for the trouser suit since she burst onto the royal scene. She’s been seen in simple black Givenchy, Altuzarra, and McQueen suits, but now that the world is (shock horror) used to seeing a royal woman in trousers, maybe she should make an appearance in this checked Roland Mouret suit from London Fashion Week next?

Meghan is a big fan of the French fashion designer, having worn his pieces on several occasions. We also think she’d be able to pull off this unusual wrap coat – a little bolder than her engagement photo Line one, but in a checked print similar to one she’s rocked before.

Kate

(Vianney Le Caer/AP)

The Duchess of Cambridge would have to pick her moment for this modest but figure-hugging Mouret dress, but the delicate cape-like sleeves would look stunning on her. The white version is making us nostalgic for her Alexander McQueen cape dress from the royal tour of Sweden and Norway earlier this year.

Carolina Herrera

Meghan

(Richard Drew/PA)

More checks and trouser suit options for Meghan came from the Carolina Herrera show at New York Fashion Week. She recently wore the designer to a polo match (denim, a fabric you barely ever see royals in) so maybe she’s keeping an eye on what Herrera has in store for next season.

And remember how amazing Meghan looked in that canary yellow Brandon Maxwell dress? We figure she’d suit this bright coat with gold embellishment, too.

Kate

(Richard Drew/AP)

It feels as if Herrera had the Duchess of Cambridge in mind when she designed this printed, long-sleeved, empire line gown. How perfect would it be for a premiere or glamorous dinner? Kate often chooses green for black tie events, so you might be seeing this emerald one again soon.

Oscar de la Renta

Meghan

(Richard Drew/AP)

Meghan wore a flowy, floral Oscar de la Renta to Harry’s cousin’s wedding in June that divided opinion – some said the cut drowned her and the print was a bit like ‘old curtains’. But we think she’d look stunning in this coat by the designer (something tells us the dress underneath wouldn’t pass the royal household test). Meghan wore pleats to another wedding in August, and the bolder geometric print of this white de la Renta number, and the chic blazer, would really mesh with her style.

Kate

(Richard Drew/AP)

The Duchess of Cambridge is partial to de la Renta too; we think she’d love the simplicity of the white cap-sleeved gown and the delicate print on the long-sleeved maxi would be perfect for an overseas tour.

Jenny Packham

Kate

This one’s all for Kate, we’re pretty sure the Duchess of Cambridge will get her pick of any of the Jenny Packham gowns shown at her London Fashion Week presentation – and, unsurprisingly, all of them are ridiculously stunning. Jenny Packham is arguably one of designers Kate’s seen in the most; the Duchess seems to love the sleek silhouettes, one-colour palettes and delicate detailing of Packham’s style, and she could feasibly wear any or all of the SS19 collection (with some neckline adjustments to fit the royal rules).

