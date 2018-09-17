4 ways to style a midi dress, the perfect transitional fashion piece

17th Sep 18 | Fashion

Say goodbye to summer and hello to your new favourite frock.

a5961f02-f6dc-4a11-961d-058590a278e1

With summer now well and truly behind us, it’s time to pack away the shorts and tees and dig out the tights, jeans and jumpers (sob).

But before we get to winter proper, first there’s the matter of that tricky in-between period when it’s impossible to know what to wear. You end up leaving the house bundled up to keep warm, then return sweating buckets with half your clothing removed.

Annoying isn’t it? But there is a better way.

Enter the midi dress – your transitional fashion hero. It’s simple to style and the perfect way to ease you into the colder months.

View this post on Instagram

#SaturdayStyling #hushAW18

A post shared by hush (@hushhomewear) on

Whether you prefer trainers or boots, dressy or casual, a long-sleeved dress that falls below the knee is the ideal anchor for a variety of outfits.

And there are loads of gorgeous examples in the shops right now.

Here, we’ve pulled together four fabulous looks that showcase our favourite midi dresses of the moment…

1. Cut the mustard

The bright maple leaf print on this round-neck Hush dress goes beautifully with mustard accessories and a crossbody bag for a chic autumnal feel.

Hush Freesia Lurex Stripe Dress, F&F at Tesco Round Black Bag, New Look Mustard Premium Leather Block Heel Boots,New Look Yellow Clear Resin Square Drop Earrings
(Hush/F&F at Tesco/New Look/PA)

Hush Freesia Lurex Stripe Dress , £110; F&F at Tesco Round Black Bag, £14 (in store only); New Look Mustard Premium Leather Block Heel Boots, £64.99; New Look Yellow Clear Resin Square Drop Earrings, £6.99

2. In the navy

The lacy fabric and necktie give this navy dress a sophisticated look, but it can be dressed down too – we teamed it with trainers and a slouchy hobo bag for a more edgy ensemble.

Elvi Balance Broderie Column Midi Dress with Neck Tie, Accessorize Taylor Cream Leather Hobo Bag, Dune Emerald Navy Sock Trainers
(Elvi/Accessorize/Dune/PA)

Elvi Balance Broderie Column Midi Dress with Neck Tie, £58; Accessorize Taylor Leather Hobo Bag in Cream, £69; Dune Emerald Navy Sock Trainers, £65

3. Black magic

With its sheer overlay and pretty gold floral print, this midi dress is a gorgeous evening option when paired with ankle boots and a box bag.

F&F Floral Midi Dress, Next Black Patent Mini Box Bag, Dorothy Perkins Black Chunky Ankle Boots
(F&F at Tesco/Next/Dorothy Perkins/PA)

F&F Floral Midi Dress, £39 (in store only); Next Black Patent Mini Box Bag, £35; Dorothy Perkins Black Chunky Ankle Boots, £45 (available September 30)

4. Red alert

Amp up the Sixties feel of this grey check dress by styling it with shiny red boots, a mini bag and tassel earrings.

Miss Selfridge Jaded D-Ring Midi Dress, Miss Selfridge Red Circle Bag, Glamorous Red Multi Tassel Earrings, Office Aubergine Curved Heel Ankle Boots Red Leather
(Miss Selfridge/Glamorous/Office/PA)

Miss Selfridge Checked D-Ring Midi Dress, £42;  Miss Selfridge Red Circle Cross Body Bag, £20; Glamorous Red Multi Tassel Earrings, £10; Office Aubergine Curved Heel Ankle Boots Red Leather, £89

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST

Couple tie the knot in the first Viking wedding in nearly 1,000 years
Couple tie the knot in the first Viking wedding in nearly 1,000 years

'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland
'Threat to life' risk warning as Storm Helene heads for UK and Ireland

THESE baby names could make your little one RICH

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

How fashion designer Steven Tai is using unique models to challenge what beauty means

How fashion designer Steven Tai is using unique models to challenge what beauty means
[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after

[PIC] The 13 top from Penneys that EVERYONE is after
Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland

Met Éireann warn of very disturbed weather on the way as hurricane heads towards Ireland
[PIC] This Boots product is SO POPULAR that customers are now on a waiting list

[PIC] This Boots product is SO POPULAR that customers are now on a waiting list
[PIC] This Boots product is SO POPULAR that customers are now on a waiting list

[PICS] These GORGEOUS Penneys shoes are going to sell out FAST