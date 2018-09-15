We learned an amazing trick for getting glitter make-up to stick from this backstage beauty legend

Ismaya Ffrench reveals the surprising secret behind her graphic sparkly eye look.

At the age of 28, Ismaya Ffrench is already bit of a beauty legend, consistently coming up with incredibly creative designs (many of which she models herself, showing them off to her 153,000 Instagram followers) and having worked with music and fashion icons like Rihanna and Kylie Moss.

So when we went backstage at the Halpern SS19 show at London Fashion Week we were expecting something spectacular from the make-up artist – and we were not disappointed.

Ffrench, who was working with MAC, had designed a graphic sparkly eye make-up look using a different multi-tonal glitter mix for each model, which perfectly complemented Halpern’s signature sequinned clothing.

Against glowing, natural skin the eyes looked beautiful, but what we were equally amazed at was the make-up artist’s tip for how to get glitter make-up to stay put.

If you’ve ever attempted a sparkly eye, you’ll know that loose glitter is notoriously difficult to work with, so Ffrench recommends using eyelash glue to keep it in place.

“We’re kind of treating the eye like an accessory this season,” she explained. “So we’re loading it up with two layers of glitter mixed with eyelash glue so you get a really dense pressed foil.”

To create the graphic shape, MAC Blacktrack Fluidline eyeliner was used to outline the winged shape, then Dazzleshadow Liquid eyeshadow in Blinking Brilliant was used for a shimmery base.

Duo Striplash glue was used to apply the MAC glitter, which was a mix of Gold, Emerald, Pink Hologram and Silver Hologram, followed by a dab of Clear Lip Glass to give a glossy finish.

So there you have it, an awesome tip to ensure your glitter stays in place.

But if you do get any fallout? Ffrench had another tip for dealing with that: grab a bit of sellotape to pick up any loose specks before applying your foundation.

Truly, she is a make-up genius.

