Everything that happened at Alexa Chung's first London Fashion Week show

Expectations were high - but did the style icon actually deliver?

She’s strutted down the catwalk as a model and sat front row with her celeb pals for years, but today Alexa Chung held her first London Fashion Week show as a designer, showcasing her spring/summer 2019 collection in Bloomsbury this morning.

The 34-year-old launched her eponymous clothing line last year but this is the first time she’s been part of the official schedule in London.

As a bona fide modern style icon and fashion week regular, expectations were high for the collection – and there was an air of mystery too as logos for ‘AC World Travel Inc’ were shared on the brand’s Instagram page in the lead up to the show.

So what was that all about? And did Chung deliver? Here’s what happened at the show…

The set was literally quite puzzling

The set looked like what can only he described as a maze of wardrobe doors. Models walked around tall wooden panels with geometric shapes cut in them.

The show started with mysteriously sparse piano music before the lights went up and rock n roll guitars kicked in.

The clothes were holiday-themed

Those teasing logos all made sense when the collection, called ‘Arrivals and Departures’ was unveiled. The holiday theme was most evident in the safari style jackets and shorts, mini slip dresses and a tiny bandeau top that could only be worn in warmer climes.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

The colour palette was decidedly muted with the first dozen looks mainly involving midi dresses in cream, ivory and dove grey.

And there was a definite Seventies feel in the brown suede dresses, a boyish boiler suit and the occasional touches of mustard and burnt orange.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

Chung is known for her outerwear and, even though this was supposedly a spring collection, she included a few pieces for cooler climes too.

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

The final look was an updated version of the shiny vinyl coats she’s done before – and we predict they’ll be very popular when they go on sale.

It was an impressive London Fashion Week debut

Chung could have tried to grab headlines with bold attention-seeking outfits but instead she focused on what she does best and the collection was all the better for it. This was a cool, confident outing from the style icon turned designer.

